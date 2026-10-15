Preview: Roma vs Genoa - prediction, team news, lineups

Following a painful loss to European royalty, Roma must rouse themselves for Saturday night's Serie A clash with Genoa.

The Giallorossi succumbed to Real Madrid in midweek, but they remain undefeated in Italy's top flight; meanwhile, the Grifone finally claimed their first league win last weekend.

Match preview

On track for a famous win over Europe's most successful club, Roma then imploded as the finish line approached, conceding three times inside the final 10 minutes on Wednesday night.

The Giallorossi were ultimately undone by two 'exes', as former boss Jose Mourinho watched ex-Roma defender Antonio Rudiger score the deciding goal in a frantic finale at Stadio Olimpico.

That was Madrid's sixth win from seven meetings on Italian soil, and it left Gian Piero Gasperini's team 25th in the early Champions League standings.

Roma have put just one point on the board so far, but before hosting Slovan Bratislava next Tuesday, they must play the second of three straight games on home turf.

In Serie A, the capital club started with four consecutive wins, before being held to draws by potential title rivals Inter Milan and Como.

Though Roma had been pressing for victory over the latter last week, star striker Donyell Malen saw red for a mistimed lunge and they did well to hang on for an away point.

Still within two of leaders Inter and city rivals Lazio, they have already kept four clean sheets and are yet to concede a league goal during the first half.

Now unbeaten in 13 top-flight games, more than 10 months have passed since their last home loss in Serie A.

© Imago

Though Genoa won the teams' most recent clash - a 2-1 victory at Stadio Ferraris in March - their last top-flight away win against Roma dates back to 1990.

In fact, the Grifone have lost no fewer than 33 of the last 40 league meetings in Rome, so history is certainly not on their side.

Having played in several of those matches - albeit for the other team - current coach Daniele De Rossi clung on to his job through the international break, then rewarded the Genoa board for their patience.

After a run of 10 Serie A games without a win, De Rossi's men beat fellow strugglers Fiorentina last week, striking twice in the first 15 minutes before gritting their teeth for a 2-1 result.

With the pressure slightly alleviated, De Rossi can now make an emotional return to the 'Eternal City', where he managed Roma between January and September 2024.

More notably, the former midfield general made 616 appearances for the Giallorossi as a player, only ranking behind fellow club legend Francesco Totti (786) on the all-time list.

Roma Serie A form:

Roma form (all competitions):

Genoa Serie A form:

Genoa form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / Marco Canoniero

While Paulo Dybala could overcome a muscle strain that forced him off at half time against Real Madrid, Gasperini may be without his preferred midfield pair on Saturday evening.

Bryan Cristante has yet to return from the knee problem that forced him out of Italy's Nations League squad, and Manu Kone may miss out with a thigh injury.

Furthermore, Roma's first-choice goalkeeper is currently sidelined, so Pier Luigi Gollini will continue to stand in for Mile Svilar, and top scorer Malen must serve a suspension.

The latter already has six league goals this season, and he struck twice against Madrid in midweek, but his red card against Como has resulted in a one-match ban.

While Santiago Castro should deputise for Malen, Milutin Osmajic is set to lead Genoa's attack - the Montenegrin striker has scored three goals in five Serie A appearances so far.

On target in last season's home win over Roma, Brazilian forward Junior Messias also found the net last weekend.

Alex Amorim has resumed full training and could play, but Lorenzo Colombo, Djibril Sow, Elias Havel, Ethan Meichtry and Lorenzo Venturino are still sidelined.

Roma possible starting lineup:

Gollini; Mancini, Balerdi, Hermoso; Rensch, De Roon, Pisilli, Wesley; Soule, Mora; Castro

Genoa possible starting lineup:

Bijlow; Otoa, Ostigard, Vasquez; Ehizibue, Frendrup, Traore, Ellertsson; Messias, El Shaarawy; Osmajic

We say: Roma 2-0 Genoa

Although they will be reeling from an uncharacteristic collapse in midweek - and several key men are ruled out - Roma should still have enough momentum to turn over Genoa.

The hosts are heading towards one year without a league defeat on home turf, and the Roman crowd can get them fired up for this contest.

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