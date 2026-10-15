Preview: Bologna vs Inter Milan - prediction, team news, lineups

After losing a seven-goal thriller in Europe, Inter Milan return to Serie A duty on Saturday evening, when they visit Bologna at Stadio Dall'Ara.

Inter's continental woes continued on Tuesday night, but the second-city giants are still Italy's dominant side.

Match preview

Both seeking their first points in this season's Champions League, Inter and Club Brugge convened in Milan for the first meeting between two famous blue-and-black clubs.

Surprisingly, the Nerazzurri were beaten by the Blauw-Zwart at San Siro, losing 4-3 despite Lautaro Martinez bagging a brace, as Nicolo Tresoldi instead grabbed the headlines.

That left them pointless after two league-phase fixtures, and to cap it all off, Martinez sustained an injury that could keep him sidelined for the next month.

Having lost a club-record four consecutive matches at Europe's elite level, Cristian Chivu's team must aim to resume normal service in Serie A.

The reigning champions beat Parma 3-0 last week, and they have only dropped two points so far; still undefeated, the league leaders are level with surprise package Lazio.

However, Inter have not had things all their own way against Bologna in recent years, only winning three of the last nine league meetings - including a chaotic 3-3 away draw in May.

© Imago / Italy Photo Press

Bologna also prevailed on penalties in last term's Supercoppa Italiana semi-final between the two teams, but much has changed at Stadio Dall'Ara since then.

Vincenzo Italiano left in the summer, before a winless start to the 2026-27 campaign cost Domenico Tedesco his job, and Raffaele Palladino recently stepped into the dugout.

Having started with a 1-1 draw against Torino, the new coach saw his side beat Lecce 2-1 last time out, after Riccardo Orsolini's spectacular strike had put them in front.

It was a big result for the Rossoblu down at Via del Mare, but they must now try to address a longstanding slump on home turf.

Since last December, Bologna have only picked up 11 points - while conceding 26 goals - across 17 league games at the Dall'Ara.

Having drawn four of the last five, another point would be more than acceptable against Inter, but Palladino must try to maximise his 'new-manager bounce'.

Bologna Serie A form:

Inter Milan Serie A form:

Inter Milan form (all competitions):

Team News

© Iconsport / Zuma

Now ruled out until the next international break, Inter captain Martinez will be replaced by either Ange Bonny or Pio Esposito this weekend.

Furthermore, John Stones is still struggling with a flexor problem, while Curtis Jones could be sidelined until November after injuring his right thigh.

With five games to come before the end of the month - culminating with the Derby della Madonnina - Chivu may rotate his well-stocked squad.

Of course, Bologna have fewer top-quality options, particularly after Orsolini suffered a thigh injury against Lecce.

While Samuel Mbangula will be assessed before Saturday's game, long-term absentee Emil Holm is not due back for four months.

More positively, Jens Odgaard has resumed full training, and former Inter defender Matteo Darmian recently signed on a free transfer, making his first start for the Rossoblu last week.

Bologna possible starting lineup:

Pessina; Darmian, Heggem, Theate; Zortea, Ferguson, Pobega, Miranda; Bernardeschi, Cambiaghi; Piccoli

Inter Milan possible starting lineup:

J. Martinez; Pavard, Akanji, Augusto; Spence, Barella, Calhanoglu, Sucic, Dimarco; Thuram, Esposito

We say: Bologna 0-2 Inter Milan

Inter will be intent on bouncing back from another Champions League defeat, and this trip to Bologna should prove the perfect medicine.

The hosts have failed to produce their best on home soil for several months - and they lack any real bite up front - while the Italian champions usually score more than once.

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