Man United target Nicolo Tresoldi stars in Champions League with Inter hat-trick

Nicolo Tresoldi enjoyed the night every striker dreams of. On Tuesday at San Siro, the Club Brugge star scored a hat-trick against Inter Milan, helping the Belgians to a spectacular 4-3 win in the Champions League. A week before the match against Lens, the striker is stirring up two transfer markets at the same time.

A penalty converted in the 30th minute, a rebound finished off in the 63rd, then a cool third goal in the 74th: the Germany Under-21 international left his mark and was named man of the match after Club Brugge’s emphatic victory at Inter in the Champions League.

‘It was a crazy, indescribable night. I dreamed of a night like this’ - he said after the game. An AC Milan fan, the 22-year-old had extra motivation against Inter, the Rossoneri’s city rivals. But this performance goes beyond the Milan rivalry: it confirms the rise of a striker whose value could soon climb.

Nicolo Tresoldi: statistics that catch the eye

© Iconsport / Belga / KURT DESPLENTER

Having arrived from Hannover in the summer of 2025, Tresoldi quickly adapted to his new environment. He already has 32 goals in 69 games for Club Brugge and finished as top scorer in the last Belgian league season.

Also on target against Aston Villa on matchday one, he now has four goals in this season’s Champions League and is scoring at a frightening rate of nine goals in 11 games in all competitions. His hat-trick on Tuesday strengthens an already promising record in the competition after his goals against Barcelona and Atletico Madrid last season.

The German is also shining with the Germany Under-21s. In the last international window, he scored four times in three games, including a hat-trick against Malta. His tally now stands at 16 goals in 27 caps at youth level.

Those numbers explain why his name is increasingly circulating among clubs looking for a centre-forward.

Barcelona and Manchester United have targeted Tresoldi in the transfer market

© Iconsport / Mark Cosgrove/News Images/Sipa USA

Barcelona studied his profile during the last summer window before backing off, judging the gamble too risky because of his lack of experience at the highest level.

After the failure of the pursuit of Julian Alvarez, the Catalan hierarchy prioritised Gabriel Jesus. But Tresoldi’s performances could prompt them to re-examine his case.

Still searching for a reliable number nine, Manchester United have also been named among the potential suitors.

Under contract at Club Brugge until 2029, the young striker is not in a hurry to leave, however, and his club are in a position of strength. At this rate, and with such prestigious suitors on his trail, it is hard not to imagine a departure next summer.

Italy, Germany, Argentina: another choice to come for Tresoldi

© Imago / Niklas Heiden

Tresoldi’s future is not just about clubs. Born in Cagliari to an Italian father and an Argentine mother, and moved to Germany with his family at 13, the striker has several international ties. Committed to the Germany Under-21s, he can still choose to represent Italy or Argentina at senior level.

Germany boss Jurgen Klopp and his Italian counterpart Roberto Mancini have already made contact with him. The display against Inter could speed up this battle, even if the player does not want to rush his decision. Tresoldi intends first to continue with the Germany Under-21s and play in the next Under-21 European Championship before deciding.

Asked about his international future by the Italian press after the match, he summed up his situation without closing any door: ‘I am Italian but also German... and my mother is Argentine! I will decide at the right time.’

At the centre of attention in the transfer market and on the international stage, Tresoldi will be the number one attacking threat to watch for Lens, whose next Champions League stop takes them to Club Brugge next Wednesday. Especially as the French side have already conceded four goals in two Champions League games...