Team News: RB Leipzig vs. Man City injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Manchester City travel to Germany to face RB Leipzig at the Red Bull Arena for matchday four of the Champions League on Wednesday night.

The Citizens thrashed AEK Athens 5-1 a fortnight ago, while Die Roten Bullen were beaten 4-1 at Real Madrid, and here, Sports Mole rounds up all the latest team news for the two clubs.

RB LEIPZIG

Out: Assan Ouedraogo (shoulder), Marc Guiu (muscle)

Doubtful: Maxime Esteve (knock), Christopher Nkunku (fitness)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Vandevoordt; Baku, Orban, Lukeba, Raum; Banzuzi, El Aynaoui, Baumgartner; Gruda, Romulo, Nusa

MANCHESTER CITY

Out: Antoine Semenyo (knee)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Donnarumma; Nunes, Dias, Guehi, O'Reilly; Anderson, Fernandez; Foden, Cherki, Doku; Haaland