Preview: Cardiff City vs Birmingham City - prediction, team news, lineups

Two recent League One escapees clash at the Cardiff City Stadium on Saturday afternoon, when Cardiff City and Birmingham City battle for crucial Championship points.

The Bluebirds have seen their fortunes take a turn for the better following a winless start to the campaign, whereas Blues have hit new promotion-chasing heights since the September/October international break.

Match preview

Following a seven-game winless run (D4 L3) at the beginning of the 2026-27 campaign, Cardiff City have lost one of their past four matches, collecting a respectable seven points as they prove their worth as a competitive Championship outfit.

The Bluebirds appeared set to secure their maiden away victory of the season at the Riverside Stadium last time out, however, second-half goals from Tommy Conway and Will Lankshear salvaged a point for promotion favourites Middlesbrough.

Bagging Cardiff's opener on Teesside last weekend, Jack Moylan has made a seamless step up to the Championship stage this term, with the former Lincoln City playmaker involved in nine second-tier goals already, scoring three times in his past two appearances.

After a valuable-yet-frustrating point at Middlesbrough, Brian Barry-Murphy's men are back at the Cardiff City Stadium, where the Bluebirds are unbeaten in five home league matches (W2 D3), last tasting league defeat at the venue to Wycombe Wanderers in March.

Indeed, Cardiff have enjoyed back-to-back wins on home soil since the middle of September, hitting three past Charlton Athletic before a Moylan brace headlined a 5-1 battering of crisis-hit Watford on October 13.

© Iconsport / PA Images

The only team in the Championship with a 100% record since the end of the September/October international break, Birmingham City are the talk of the town at the moment in respect to the second-tier promotion race.

Disgruntlement over a supposedly lacklustre summer transfer window is now a distant memory after a five-match unbeaten run (W4 D1) and three consecutive Championship wins for the first time since the days of John Eustace in August 2023.

Bluenoses clamoured for youngster Ibrahim Osman to return for a full season at St Andrew's @ Knighthead Park, however, the sensational form of Liam Millar has showcased the effectiveness of Birmingham's business in the market.

The Hull City loanee netted a brace in the 3-0 victory over Queens Park Rangers last time out, with the Canada international proving an instant hit in the Second City, providing seven goal contributions in as many matches so far.

Sitting in fourth position in the Championship rankings on 20 points from 11 matches, Blues now return to the Cardiff City Stadium for the first time since December 2023, when Wayne Rooney picked up one of his two victories as Birmingham boss.

Cardiff City Championship form:

Birmingham City Championship form:

Team News

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

After deploying midfielder Moylan as a striker during the past two matches, Cardiff are able to call upon the services of Yousef Salech once again following his shoulder injury.

The Bluebirds are down to the bare bones at the other end of the pitch, though, with Gabriel Osho suspended due to a red card collected at Middlesbrough.

Young defender Dylan Lawlor (hamstring) is sidelined until after the November international break, whilst Calum Chambers continues his recovery from a knee problem.

A reduction of bodies in the Birmingham treatment room over the past month has certainly contributed towards their good form, with Paik Seung-Ho (muscle) the only player possibly unavailable for Saturday.

Despite netting twice off the bench for Blues over the past week, Demarai Gray will be given a substitutes brief once again due to the exceptional performances of fellow winger Millar.

There is more room for debate on the opposite flank, though, where the workman-like Carlos Vicente could replace technician Patrick Roberts for a tricky away fixture.

Cardiff City possible starting lineup:

Trott; Kpakio, Bielik, Fish, Bagan; Robertson, Tanner, Turnbull, Moylan, Willock; Salech

Birmingham City possible starting lineup:

Beadle; Osayi-Samuel, Neumann, Klarer, Cochrane; Iwata, Solis, Vicente, Stansfield, Millar; Priske

We say: Cardiff City 1-1 Birmingham City

Cardiff's home credentials will be properly tested on Saturday when one of the Championship's best travellers visit South Wales.

Birmingham are in excellent form and should be good enough for at least a share of the points this weekend.

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