Preview: Huddersfield Town vs Peterborough United - prediction, team news, lineups

Huddersfield Town will be looking to continue their good form when they welcome Peterborough United to the Accu Stadium on Tuesday evening.

The hosts currently sit third in the League One table, while the visitors are 19th.

Match preview

Huddersfield sit just one point behind league leaders Bradford City, having picked up five wins, four draws and just one defeat from their opening 10 games.

Martin Drury's side beat Plymouth Argyle 2-0 at the weekend thanks to goals from Derensili Sanches Fernandes and Bojan Radulovic, knocking the Pilgrims off top spot.

Drury was delighted with his side's "relentless" display on Saturday and will be hoping they can carry that momentum into Tuesday's clash with Peterborough.

It is also worth noting that Huddersfield have had the edge over Peterborough in recent years, with the Posh winning just one of their last seven meetings.

© Imago / Crystal Pix

Peterborough are enjoying a renewed run of form under new boss Robbie Savage, who has picked up two wins and one draw in his first three games in charge.

The Posh beat Leicester 3-1 in Savage's first league match, before earning a dramatic late draw against Burton Albion on Saturday thanks to a 96th minute equaliser from Matt Garbett.

Savage admitted after the game that it was "disappointing" not to win, but hailed the "character" his side showed to "take a point from a losing position".

Peterborough will be looking for an immediate response on Tuesday and head into the game knowing Huddersfield will be a really tough test.

Huddersfield Town League One form:

Huddersfield Town form (all competitions):

Peterborough United League One form:

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L

L

W

D

Peterborough United form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago

Huddersfield could stick with the same side that beat Plymouth, with Radulovic expected to continue leading the line.

Archie Collins and Cameron Humphreys are set to start in midfield, with Ilias Bronkhorst and Bali Mumba featuring out wide.

Peterborough, meanwhile, could reward Garbett with a start after his late equaliser on Saturday and drop Harry Ashfield to the bench.

Harry Leonard is expected to start up front, with Edwards and Bolu Shofowoke continuing out wide.

Huddersfield Town possible starting lineup:

Young; Roughan, Bowat, Low; Bronkhorst, Humphreys, Collins, Mumba; Fernandes, Taylor; Radulovic

Peterborough United possible starting lineup:

Bass; Johnston, Feeney, Mendonca, Mills; Garbett, Kelly; Shofowoke, Williams, Edwards; Leonard

We say: Huddersfield Town 2-0 Peterborough United

Peterborough have enjoyed a new manager bounce in recent weeks, but Huddersfield are in excellent form and should have enough quality to pick up a win at home.

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