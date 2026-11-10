Preview: Sheffield Wednesday vs Accrington Stanley - prediction, team news, lineups

Sheffield Wednesday will go in search of a first victory under the new management of Dave Challinor on Wednesday, when they welcome Accrington Stanley to Hillsborough for an EFL Trophy contest.

Wednesday's game will round off the group stage with the hosts already through and the visitors knowing a point would guarantee their knockout place.

Match preview

Sheffield Wednesday head into their second game under Dave Challinor on Wedensday aiming to get up and running with their new boss after an FA Cup exit at the weekend.

The South Yorkshire have returned to this competition after relegation to League One last time around, but they looked set for a fresh start in the third tier having come out of administration under prior ownership which saw them end 2025-26 on 0 points.

Sticking with manager Henrik Pedersen initially with fresh ownership and a much-improved squad, immediately putting themselves among the division's frontrunners while also winning their first two EFL Trophy games 2-1 and 2-0 against Salford City and Sunderland Under-21s respectively.

Pedersen's tenure would come to an end following back-to-back league defeats in October, and on the back of a draw against Blackpool under caretaker manager Matt Hamshaw, they turned to Challinor who began on Sunday in an FA Cup tie away at fourth-tier Oldham Athletic, in which the Owls lost 2-1 after extra time with Davis Keillor-Dunn levelling in normal time and Will Sutton scoring the decisive goal.

Now already guaranteed a place in the EFL Trophy knockout rounds thanks to their opening two wins, but keen to rebuild confidence and kickstart their new era having dropped to ninth spot in League One, Sheffield Wednesday will look to complete a perfect group-stage record with a home win on Wednesday.

© Imago / Focus Images

In their way stand an Accrington Stanley team who are close to securing their own place in the knockout stage of the EFL Trophy.

The visitors have come out on top in both of their first two EFL Trophy group games, albeit not taking full points in either, as they firstly drew 3-3 against Sunderland Under-21s thanks to Stefan Mols's injury-time leveller and won a penalty shootout.

John Doolan's team again took a second point when they played Salford City and drew 1-1 with David Tutonda scoring another equaliser deep into injury time, with both of those results forming part of a 10-game unbeaten streak which also saw them climb to ninth spot in League Two.

Aiming to extend that further in the first of consecutive cup games, the Reds hosted third-tier Wycombe Wanderers in the FA Cup first round on Saturday and fell to a first loss since mid-September as Connor Taylor and Dan Harvie scored in a 2-0 away triumph.

Now left to focus on the EFL Trophy with a three-point lead over Salford City and Sunderland Under-21s, who play one another in the final round of games, Accrington Stanley will go in search of a statement result at Hillsborough to confirm their place in the next round.

Sheffield Wednesday EFL Trophy form:

Sheffield Wednesday form (all competitions):

Accrington Stanley EFL Trophy form:

Accrington Stanley form (all competitions):

Team News

© Iconsport / AHPIX, AHPIX / Alamy

Sheffield Wednesday will be without second-choice goalkeeper Ashley Maynard-Brewer, who was forced off early against Oldham last time out, joining fellow stopper Joe Lumley in the treatment room alongside the likes of Liam Cooper, Tyler Onyango, Louie Barry and Ali Al-Hamadi.

In the place of Maynard-Brewer, who only recently came in in place of Lumley, Connal Trueman will deputise between the sticks, while Challinor may make some rotations with the Owls' place in the next stage already confirmed.

He may afford rests for Barry Bannan and Callum Slattery, while Di'Shon Bernard may continue in defence as his return to full fitness from a long-term injury continues, and Kieran Morrison, Sean Fusire, Jarvis Thornton and Ernie Weaver are among those hoping to earn starts.

Accrington Stanley remain unable to call on attacker Charlie Caton, who has been sidelined since scoring five goals in his first seven League One appearances of the season.

Seamus Conneely, Liam Coyle and Josh Woods have also picked up injuries in the last month, while Kelsey Mooney and Isaac Sinclair are yet to feature this season as they remain confined to the treatment room.

In the absence of Woods and Caton, the attack should again be led by Charlie Warren, who has scored five goals this season, and Tyler Walton, who netted a brace in a recent 5-0 win over Rochdale.

Sheffield Wednesday possible starting lineup:

Trueman; Weaver, Santos, Bernard; Fusire, Heskey, Thornton, Liongola; Morrison, Lowe, Gray

Accrington Stanley possible starting lineup:

Moulden; Matthews, Rawson, Anderson; Whalley, Mols, Borland, Grant; Darcy; Warren, Walto

We say: Sheffield Wednesday 3-2 Accrington Stanley

Accrington Stanley have the tools to hurt Sheffield Wednesday, particularly given the hosts' slight rut and likelihood of rotatin, but keen to get a first win under Challinor we do ultimately see the Owls making their extra quality count and bouncing back to winning ways.

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