Arsenal set to battle Barcelona over another £85m striker in January - and it's not Julian Alvarez

Arsenal are set to battle Tottenham Hotspur and Barcelona for the signing of AFC Bournemouth striker Eli Junior Kroupi in January, with the Frenchman emerging as one of Europe's most coveted young forwards.

The 20-year-old impressed during his first full Premier League campaign last season and could command a huge fee if Bournemouth are convinced to sell.

However, Kroupi's recent injury means clubs will first want to see whether he can return to his best before committing to a mid-season deal.

Arsenal, Spurs and Barcelona battle for Eli Junior Kroupi

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According to reports in Spain, Barcelona have made Kroupi one of their priorities after previously attempting to sign him during the summer.

The Catalan giants reportedly made two offers worth less than £85m, only for Bournemouth to reject both proposals before Kroupi's foot injury ended any possibility of a transfer.

The Frenchman scored 13 goals in 33 Premier League appearances during the 2025/26 campaign, and that form has attracted Arsenal and Tottenham, who continue to monitor his situation and could consider moves in January.

Kroupi is currently recovering from surgery on a fractured fifth metatarsal suffered during pre-season, with his return expected around the start of November.

Bournemouth remain in an extremely strong negotiating position, too. His contract runs until 2030, and the Cherries are reportedly looking for at least £85m, with the possibility of the final package exceeding that figure.

Why Arsenal need to win Kroupi transfer race

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Arsenal's interest would make plenty of sense given their need for a long-term solution at centre-forward.

Kroupi's age, Premier League experience and goalscoring record make him particularly appealing, while his potential to develop into an elite striker would fit Arsenal's recruitment strategy.

The biggest concern would be the price.

Paying around £85m for a player who has only enjoyed one standout Premier League season would represent a huge gamble, particularly after his recent injury.

Yet if Kroupi returns in November and immediately starts producing again, Arsenal may have little choice but to act quickly, having already battled Barcelona over Julian Alvarez all summer.

The LaLiga giants and Tottenham are lurking, while Bournemouth's enormous asking price could rise further if a bidding war develops.