Arsenal transfer news: Gunners, Chelsea suffer blow in pursuit of 17-year-old Swedish talent

Arsenal and Chelsea target Oliver Mansson has revealed that his dream transfer would be to Barcelona.

Mansson has emerged as one of the top Swedish prospects in 2026 having established himself as a key player for IFK Goteborg.

The 17-year-old has already completed the 90 minutes in eight Allsvenskan matches, while contributing two assists from 13 games in total.

A report has emerged which suggests that both the Gunners and Blues are keen to acquire the starlet.

However, speaking to Expressen, Mansson claims that he has not given much thought to a move to the Premier League anytime soon.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Mansson reacts to Arsenal, Chelsea talk

Mansson says that he only learned that Arsenal and Chelsea were admirers through social media.

He said: "No, I had no idea. I saw it on social media like everyone else. So, no, I didn’t know that."

When asked on whether he had a favourite Premier League team, Mansson added: "No, I don’t actually have one. I haven’t.

"It’s been Barca for me, but, well, it’s always fun to have interest if there’s something. That’s how it is."

© Iconsport / Antonio Pozo / Pressinphoto

Will Mansson leave IFK Goteborg anytime soon?

With IFK Goteborg sitting in eighth place in the Allsvenskan table, they are not in line to secure European football.

Therefore, if a big-money offer arrives for Mansson in 2027, they may decide to cash in on someone who has quickly become from one of Scandinavian football's top prospects.

However, he still has a contract with IFK Goteborg until the end of 2028.