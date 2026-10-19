Chelsea transfer news: Arsenal, Blues 'intrigued' by 17-year-old Swedish talent

Chelsea and Arsenal have allegedly identified Swedish starlet Oliver Mansson as a potential transfer target.

The two London clubs have just enjoyed a strong weekend in the Premier League, recording away wins and clean sheets at Everton and Nottingham Forest respectively.

Sitting in fourth and second place in the Premier League table respectively, there is optimism that they can keep as close as leaders Manchester City as possible.

Nevertheless, their respective hierarchies also have one eye on the transfer market, particularly when it comes to acquiring some of the world's top talent.

According to TEAMtalk, they have been left "intrigued" by the development of Mansson.

© Imago / PRiME Media Images

Who is Oliver Mansson?

Despite being just 17 years of age, Mansson is already earning game time in the IFL Goteborg midfield.

The teenager has contributed two assists from his 13 appearances in the Swedish top flight in 2026.

Eleven of those outings have come from the starting lineup, while Mansson has completed the 90 minutes in eight Allsvenskan matches.

At the same time, Goteborg have put together a seven-match unbeaten run, catapulting them into eighth position in the Allsvenskan table.

Mansson, who has a contract until the end of 2028, also has three caps for Sweden Under-18s.

© Iconsport / Petter Arvidson / BILDBYRÅN / kod PA

The next Swedish starlet to move to England?

Given his age and being linked to the Premier League, comparisons can be made with Lucas Bergvall, who is at Tottenham Hotspur.

Yasin Ayari, who is now 23, has been contracted to Brighton & Hove Albion since January 2023 and has developed into a star man for the Seagulls who has 27 caps for his country.

As long as Mansson continues on his current trajectory, expectations will only grow, but Goteborg may look to retain his services for as long as possible.