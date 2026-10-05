Man Utd transfer news: Red Devils 'face Premier League competition' in a shock plot to re-sign a former midfield general

Manchester United and Aston Villa are reportedly ready to revive their interest in bringing Napoli midfielder Scott McTominay back to the Premier League.

The Scotland international has become a dominant force in Serie A over the past two seasons since departing Old Trafford, playing a key role in Napoli’s Scudetto triumph and their successful Champions League qualification campaign.

The 29-year-old's outstanding displays have also enhanced his standing across European football, with both English clubs understood to have explored a move during the summer transfer window before ending their respective pursuits.

However, the changing situation at the Maradona has now created a realistic chance for one of them to secure his signature in 2027.

McTominay future: Napoli contract renewal looking 'unlikely'

© Imago

According to Italian outlet Tuttomercatoweb via Sport Witness, the 29-year-old is increasingly likely to depart the Serie A giants next summer following a significant breakdown in contract negotiations.

McTominay currently has an agreement running until 2028, but his substantial wage demands of €8m (£6.8m) per season are proving excessively problematic for the Napoli hierarchy.

Club president Aurelio De Laurentiis is reportedly extremely reluctant to commit such a massive financial package to a player approaching his 30th birthday.

The Italian heavyweights are now entirely confident they can secure a handsome capital gain by commanding a transfer fee between €25m (£21.2m) and €30m (£25.5m) for a player whose current book value is said to be €7.5m (£6.3m).

Will McTominay return to the Premier League?

© Imago / Action Plus

Meeting those hefty wage demands is not expected to pose a significant obstacle for either of his Premier League suitors.

Aston Villa already boast several established stars who are currently earning over the €8m (£6.8m) threshold, and Man United would have absolutely no issues affording that figure.

The dynamic midfielder must now carefully consider whether a lucrative return to English football aligns with the current trajectory of his career.

McTominay has successfully revitalised his professional fortunes since making the bold decision to relocate to Naples and will undoubtedly prioritise the sporting project over sheer financial gain.