Tottenham prepared to accept £13.1m transfer hit as 'door opens' for defender exit

Tottenham Hotspur could supposedly accept a fee in the region of just €15m (£12.8m) for Juventus-linked defender Destiny Udogie.

The Italy international has struggled for consistency in North London over the past couple of seasons, thanks in no small part to a spate of injury problems.

Udogie has missed 56 matches for club and country since arriving at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in 2023, and the 23-year-old has made just the one Premier League start this season, in the 0-0 draw with Nottingham Forest on September 5.

Udogie lasted just 61 minutes of that contest before picking up another minor injury, which ruled him out of the goalless stalemate with Everton, while he was an unused substitute in the 3-2 loss to Aston Villa before the international break.

The signing of Premier League and Champions League winner Andrew Robertson has negatively impacted Udogie, who has also failed to make an Italy squad since October 2025.

Tottenham prepared to take Destiny Udogie transfer hit?

© Imago / Sportimage

The defender remains under contract at Tottenham until 2030, having signed an extension in December 2023, but his long-term future is being called into question amid his lack of starts.

According to Corriere dello Sport - via JuveFC - Juventus have taken a keen interest in Udogie, whom Tottenham have 'opened the door' to selling and are prepared to accept a small transfer hit on.

The Lilywhites paid €18m (£15.3m) to sign the left-back from Udinese in 2022, and he is now valued at €30m (£25.5m), according to Transfermarkt.

However, the report states that £12.8m - a decrease of £2.5m - could be enough to prise Udogie away from North London, and his 'book value' is now as low as €7m (£6m) to €9m (£7.7m).

Back in June, reports claimed that Tottenham wanted £25.9m to sell Udogie, but Spurs have dramatically reduced their asking price by as much as £13.1m.

Udogie has scored two goals and set up five more in 99 appearances for Tottenham across all competitions and was a key component of their 2024-25 Europa League-winning squad, playing the full 90 in each of their last four games of the tournament.

Does Destiny Udogie have a future at Tottenham?

© Imago

After being loaned back to Udinese for the 2022-23 season, Udogie immediately cemented himself as a fixture of the Tottenham first XI under Ange Postecoglou during the Australian's early success.

Udogie made 28 Premier League starts in 2023-24, coming up with two goals and three assists, quickly playing his way into a contract extension that will take him up to the age of 27.

However, perpetual fitness problems have prevented Udogie from keeping that momentum going, and Roberto De Zerbi has thus far favoured Robertson's experience and reliability at left-back.

The Lilywhites also have Souza due to return from his loan spell at Porto next summer, but the Brazilian is still lacking in top-level experience and has not even made his debut for the Portuguese giants yet.

Therefore, allowing Udogie to leave in January - barring an exceptional offer - would be premature on Tottenham's part, but the second half of the current season could be make or break for the defender's Spurs career.