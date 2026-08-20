Chelsea transfer news: Premier League pair 'considering' summer swoop for exiled Liam Delap

Chelsea striker Liam Delap has reportedly attracted interest from Nottingham Forest and former club Ipswich Town.

Targeting a period of success at Stamford Bridge, new manager Xabi Alonso has wasted no time improving his team, with 23-year-old Delap recently stripped of his squad number and forced to train away from the main group.

It is clear that the Englishman is available for a permanent switch away from West London just 12 months after signing on the dotted line for Chelsea following a £30m transfer from relegated Ipswich.

Delap is said to be keen on a transfer to Newcastle United, who are planning for a new era following the departure of former head coach Eddie Howe, with Matthias Jaissle now in charge at St James' Park.

Chelsea are one of the final teams to commence their respective Premier League schedule, with Alonso's troops making the short trip to face Marco Silva-less Fulham at Craven Cottage on Monday night.

© Iconsport / Alex Ferrelly/Crystal Pix, SPP Sport Press Photo/Alamy Live News

Chelsea outcast Delap wanted by Forest, Ipswich?

According to The Independent, the availability of Delap during this summer transfer window has perked the interest of Premier League duo Nottingham Forest and Ipswich, with the latter in the race to bring the attacker back to Portman Road.

The 23-year-old spent a single campaign in East Anglia as the Tractor Boys were relegated from the Premier League, however, the striker impressed massively during that stint, netting 12 goals in 37 appearances.

That record in 2024-25 tempted Chelsea to make the £30m swoop for Delap, who went on to struggle enormously at Stamford Bridge, scoring just once across 28 top-flight matches last season.

Joining the former Hull City loanee on the West London chopping block, Nicolas Jackson is also heading towards a Chelsea exit after last campaign's temporary stint as Harry Kane's backup at Bayern Munich.

The Senegalese striker is reportedly an option for La Liga giants Atletico Madrid, who are putting contingencies in place with the future of Barcelona-linked Julian Alvarez far from certain.

© Imago

Getting the band back together

Whilst Delap's only season at Ipswich ended in heartbreak due to Premier League relegation, there is a case for the striker snubbing Nottingham Forest in order to complete an East Anglian return.

The Tractor Boys have employed a different transfer strategy this time around as they look to avoid a bottom-three finish, taking advantage of an under-appreciated French market to sign Ligue 1 talents.

Julio Enciso and Abdoul Ouattara have joined from Strasbourg, whilst Brazilian attacker Emersonn joins the ranks of Gary O'Neil following a productive term for Toulouse in the French top flight.