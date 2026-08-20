Preview: Paris Saint-Germain vs Rennes - prediction, team news, lineups

Matchday one of the new Ligue 1 campaign concludes on Sunday at the Parc des Princes when the reigning champions Paris Saint-Germain host Rennes.

Les Parisiens took the title for a fifth successive occasion last season, while Stade Rennais claimed the final Europa League spot, thanks to a sixth-place finish.

Match preview

It may have been their toughest domestic test in recent times, but PSG ultimately persevered, collecting exactly 76 points for the second time in the last three campaigns.

While they failed to claim the Trophee des Champions last weekend, losing 1-0 at Lens, Luis Enrique’s side are once again favoured to win the league for a sixth consecutive occasion, which, if successful, would be the second-longest run in Ligue 1 history after Lyon (seven).

PSG can stretch their unbeaten run in the top flight at the Parc des Princes to four matches on Sunday, while they are unbeaten in their last five domestic season openers at home.

They have yet to lose an August fixture this decade and can stretch their winning run in the league this month to seven matches on Sunday.

The reigning Ligue 1 and Champions League winners have not been held off the scoresheet at home in this competition since Lorient drew them 0-0 on matchday one of the 2023-24 campaign.

Les Parisiens have won their last three home games against Rennes across all competitions, thumping them 5-0 in this exact fixture last season.

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Franck Haise begins his first full season in charge of Rennes, a side who were among the most consistent in the league down the stretch of 2025-26.

Since his arrival in February, the Brittany club have suffered just three defeats domestically, winning eight of their final 12 league games.

On Sunday, though, they will hope to snap a two-match losing run away from home domestically, conceding three or more goals in those last two outings.

Rennes have lost their last two opening Ligue 1 contests away from home and have not triumphed in their first league game as the visitors this decade.

In 2026, they have lost just two league fixtures away from home when netting the opening goal, with the last one being a 3-1 defeat at Lyon in May.

Les Rouge et Noirs can win consecutive Ligue 1 meetings with PSG on Sunday for the first time in three years after beating them 3-1 at Roazhon Park last season.

Paris Saint-Germain Pre-season form:

Paris Saint-Germain form (all competitions):

Rennes Pre-seaon form:

Team News

© Iconsport / Ludvig Thunman / BILDBYRÅN / kod LT

Both Bradley Barcola and Ibrahim Mbaye were omitted from the PSG team sheet in the Trophee des Champions final, as they are heavily linked to a transfer before the end of the window, while Spain’s World Cup hero Ferran Torres is seeking his first cap for the French giants.

Nuno Mendes will be suspended following his red card against Lens, while Lucas Digne made his first appearance in that match since signing from Aston Villa.

We could see Breel Embolo leave Rennes between now and the end of the transfer window, with reports of him rejecting Atlanta United and links of a move to Ipswich Town, while Charlie Cresswell will seek his first appearance for his new team.

Esteban Lepaul could have a lot more goalscoring responsibilities if the Swiss striker leaves, and the top goalscorer in Ligue 1 last season has netted in four of his last five Ligue 1 outings.

Paris Saint-Germain possible starting lineup:

Safonov; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Digne; Zaire-Emery, Vitinha, Fernandez; Doue, Dembele, Kvaratskhelia

Rennes possible starting lineup:

Samba; Frankowski, Boudlal, Cresswell, Merlin; Rongier; Al-Taamari, Blas, Thomasson, Soumare; Lepaul

We say: Paris Saint-Germain 1-1 Rennes

Rennes are a formidable opponent with a striker in excellent form (Lepaul), and we believe they can pull out a result against a PSG side that may be a little fatigued with their demanding schedule.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.