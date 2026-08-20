Leeds United transfer news: Whites 'closing in' on James Trafford backup ahead of Lucas Perri departure

Leeds United have reportedly moved close to the signing of Eintracht Frankfurt goalkeeper Michael Zetterer this summer.

Daniel Farke's side are just hours away from their Premier League opener on Saturday afternoon, when the Whites will be looking to claim maximum points at the home of Nottingham Forest.

Potentially making his debut for the club at the City Ground, Nico Elvedi signed for Leeds earlier this week, further boosting the defence of the Yorkshire outfit following the high-profile arrival of goalkeeper James Trafford.

The Englishman is expected to be the first-choice Three Lions keeper in the future and the eventual heir to Jordan Pickford's throne - possibly as early as a home European Championships in 2028.

After being kept on the fringes of Pep Guardiola's Manchester City squad last season, Trafford is threatening a breakout term in the Premier League at Leeds, with the shot-stopper impressing throughout pre-season.

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Leeds close to Zetterer signing?

According to The Athletic, Leeds United are on the verge of signing their second goalkeeper of the summer transfer window following the capture of English prospect Trafford from Manchester City.

The report claims that Farke's side are closing in on the signature of Eintracht Frankfurt man Zetterer, who has three years left on his current contract after signing a four-year extension last summer.

Nevertheless, the 31-year-old is heading towards the exit door at the Bundesliga side, with Brazilian Kaua set to snatch the spot in between the sticks for Adi Hutter's men during the 2026-27 term.

It is understood that Zetterer would arrive at Elland Road to become backup to first-choice Trafford, who would play all of the club's Premier League matches should he stay fit, limiting the German to appearances in cup competitions.

The signing of the veteran keeper would allow out-of-favour Lucas Perri to complete his proposed loan move to Italian side Torino during what remains of the summer transfer window.

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Leeds' goalkeeper exodus

Leeds' goalkeeping ranks have changed enormously over the course of the off-season trading point, with Farke moving towards complete alteration in terms of his shot-stopping options.

Last season's top pick in net, Karl Darlow recently secured a lucrative move to Manchester United, where the Englishman is ready to play second fiddle to Belgium international Senne Lammens.

Winning the metaphorical transfer lottery, Illan Meslier swapped Elland Road for Premier League champions Arsenal this summer, despite failing to make a senior appearance for Leeds in 2025-26.