Nottingham Forest lineup vs. Leeds: Predicted XI for opening 2026-26 Premier League fixture

Nottingham Forest will be without two players for Saturday’s Premier League opener against Leeds United at the City Ground.

Captain Ryan Yates is sidelined with an unspecified minor issue, while defender Nicolo Savona has suffered a minor setback in his recovery from a knee injury and will not be ready for matchday one.

Oliver Glasner is the new man in charge of Forest and is expected to implement his three-at-the-back system, which could include new centre-back signing Ousmane Diomande.

The £34m arrival from Sporting Lisbon could link up with Nikola Milenkovic and Murillo at the heart of the defence, protecting goalkeeper Matz Sels.

Neco Williams and Ola Aina are the most likely duo to start as wing-backs, while new recruit Xaver Schlager will be pushing to make his full debut in centre-midfield alongside Ibrahim Sangare.

A midfield spot is now up for grabs at the City Ground following the club-record sale of Elliot Anderson, with Nicolas Dominguez and James McAtee also in the mix to earn a central role.

Star man Morgan Gibbs-White is expected to operate in an advanced role and could play alongside either Igor Jesus, Callum Hudson-Odoi or Dan Ndoye in behind central striker and new No.9 Chris Wood.

Nottingham Forest possible starting lineup:

Sels; Diomande, Milenkovic, Murillo; Aina, Schlager, Sangare, Williams; Gibbs-White, Jesus; Wood

> Click here to see how Leeds United could line up against Nottingham Forest