Nottingham Forest vs. Leeds United: Oliver Glasner bidding to extend 54-year streak in Premier League opener

Nottingham Forest will be looking to extend a 54-year streak when they play Leeds United.

The Tricky Trees and Lilywhites commence their 2026-27 Premier League campaign with a showdown at the City Ground.

These two teams became embroiled in a relegation scrap during the closing months of last season, only to join Tottenham Hotspur in seeing off the challenge of West Ham United.

With Forest having appointed Oliver Glasner as their new head coach and Leeds having made a number of shrewd signings, optimism is high at both clubs.

Nevertheless, Leeds make the trip to the East Midlands bidding to end a streak that has lasted more than half-a-century.

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What streak can Leeds end at Nottingham Forest?

Forest hold a dominant home record over Leeds in league matches, a period which includes an ongoing streak of four successive victories.

Meanwhile, Leeds have incredibly failed to win on their last 14 league visits to the City Ground, with seven defeats and seven draws being posted since a 2-0 triumph during the 1971-72 campaign.

On a positive note, though, Leeds emerged victorious on the only previous occasion where they have faced Forest in their opening top-flight match, that coming in 1991-92 in a season where they went on to win the title.

Furthermore, Leeds have only suffered defeat on the opening weekend of two of their last 18 top-flight seasons.

Those occurrences came against Liverpool and Manchester United in 2020-21 and 2021-22 respectively.

Leeds are also on a relatively bizarre run of away results in the Premier League, with nine of their last 12 such games ending in a draw.

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Glasner bidding to end dismal Nottingham Forest manager record

As many as six different Nottingham Forest managers in a row have lost their first Premier League match in charge.

Dave Bassett was the last Forest to earn success in his opening game all the way back in 1997 when he posted a 1-0 success at Tottenham Hotspur.