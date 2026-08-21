Premier League Gameweek 1
Hull City
Aug 22, 2026 12.30pm
MKM Stadium
Man Utd

Team News: Hull City vs. Man United injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

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Hull vs. Man United injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
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Manchester United will begin their 2026-27 Premier League campaign with a clash against Hull City on Saturday afternoon.

The Red Devils finished third in last season's Premier League, while Hull secured a return to England's top flight for the current campaign as 2025-26 Championship playoff winners, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both sides.

HULL VS. MAN UNITED

HULL

Out: Eliot Matazo (knee), Darko Gyabi (groin), Jack Butland (arm), Oscar Zambrano (thigh), Charle Hughes (groin), Joe Gelhardt (ankle), Hidemasa Morita (calf)

Doubtful: Cody Drameh (thigh), Matty Jacob (hip)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Tzolakis; Coyle, Ajayi, Mendy, Giles; Slater, Crooks; Belloumi, Hjerto-Dahl, Stroud; McBurnie

MAN UNITED

Out: Matthijs de Ligt (back), Manuel Ugarte (knee)

Doubtful: Karl Darlow (fitness), Benjamin Sesko (shin), Mason Mount (foot)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Lammens; Dalot, Maguire, Heaven, Shaw; Tielemans, Santos; Amad, Fernandes, Cunha; Mbeumo

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