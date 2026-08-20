Preview: Hull City vs Manchester United - prediction, team news, lineups

Manchester United will begin their 2026-27 Premier League campaign with a clash against newly-promoted Hull City on Saturday afternoon.

The Red Devils were third in last season's Premier League table, while Hull secured a return to England's top flight through the 2025-26 Championship playoffs.

Match preview

Hull vs. Man United Premier League Match Preview

Hull are back in the Premier League for the first time since 2016-17, and the Tigers have spent time in League One since they were last present in the top flight.

Sergej Jakirovic's side progressed through last season's Championship playoffs to secure a return to the top flight, and it has been a busy summer for the club, with 11 new signings being made - the biggest of those being Nobel Mendy from Rayo Vallecano.

Hull have also moved a number of players on, so there will be a fresh look to the squad this season, which was needed if they are going to compete in the 2026-27 Premier League.

The Tigers won two, drew two and lost one of their five pre-season friendlies, and they will enter this match off the back of a goalless draw with Nice.

Hull have only won three of their previous 18 meetings with Man United in all competitions, but it was 0-0 when the two teams last locked horns in the Premier League in February 2017.

© Iconsport / Daniel Weir/SPP Sport Press Photo/Alamy Live News

Man United recorded a 1-0 victory over Hull on their last visit to the Tigers in the Premier League back in August 2016, and the Red Devils will be bidding to open up their 2026-27 campaign with a victory over their newly-promoted opponents.

The 20-time English champions have brought in Andrey Santos, Youri Tielemans and Karl Darlow this summer to boost their squad; Carlos Baleba is set to follow in the near future, while the club could also bring in a left-back and a forward before the market closes.

Man United rounded off their pre-season with a 4-2 defeat to AC Milan last weekend, but their preparations for the new campaign have been strong, including wins over Rosenborg, Atletico Madrid and Leeds United, and a draw with European champions Paris Saint-Germain.

Michael Carrick's side finished third in last season's Premier League, but there will be the added challenge of Champions League football this term, while the Red Devils will also be looking to progress further in both the FA Cup and EFL Cup.

The 20-time English champions will welcome Ipswich Town in their first home game of the season next weekend, so there is a chance for the team to put an early six points on the board ahead of a trip to Everton in their first game of September.

Hull City pre-season form:

Manchester United pre-season form:

Team News

© Imago / Sportimage

Hull's injury situation ahead of this match does not make good reading for the Tigers, with a whole host of players ruled out of the contest with Man United.

Eliot Matazo, Darko Gyabi, Jack Butland, Oscar Zambrano, Charlie Hughes, Joe Gelhardt and Hidemasa Morita are all out of the match through injury.

Meanwhile, Cody Drameh and Matty Jacob face late fitness tests.

As for Man United, Matthijs de Ligt and Manuel Ugarte are both out, while Mason Mount and Karl Darlow face late fitness tests for the 20-time English champions.

Benjamin Sesko has been back in training and could be involved in the squad, although a start is highly unlikely considering that the striker, who has been dealing with a shin injury, has not featured for the Red Devils since the end of last season.

Youri Tielemans and Andrey Santos are both in line to make their debuts for the club, while Bryan Mbeumo is expected to be given the nod through the middle.

Lisandro Martinez's lack of pre-season minutes could mean that Ayden Heaven gets the nod alongside Harry Maguire in the middle of the Man United defence.

Hull City possible starting lineup:

Tzolakis; Coyle, Ajayi, Mendy, Giles; Slater, Crooks; Belloumi, Hjerto-Dahl, Stroud; McBurnie

Manchester United possible starting lineup:

Lammens; Dalot, Maguire, Heaven, Shaw; Tielemans, Santos; Amad, Fernandes, Cunha; Mbeumo

We say: Hull City 1-2 Manchester United

This has the potential to be a tricky match for Man United, and we are not expecting the Red Devils to have it all their own way, but Carrick's side should be able to navigate their way to all three points on the opening weekend of the new campaign.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.