Preview: Toulouse vs Lyon - prediction, team news, lineups

Toulouse begin a new managerial era against a Lyon side already several matches into their season when the two teams meet at the Stadium de Toulouse on Saturday evening for the opening weekend of the 2026-27 Ligue 1 campaign.

Jens Berthel Askou takes charge of his first competitive game in France after replacing Carles Martinez Novell, while Paulo Fonseca's visitors arrive on the back of a Champions League playoff first leg, having drawn away at Fenerbahce in midweek.

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Askou was appointed Toulouse head coach in May after an impressive campaign at Motherwell that yielded a Conference League qualification spot, with the Danish manager replacing Novell, whose contract ran its course.

The Spaniard departed with the club's respect after leading Les Violets to a ninth-placed finish in the 2025-26 Ligue 1 table, despite ending the campaign unbeaten in their final four matches (W2, D2), with Askou now taking over a squad undergoing a rebuild after a busy summer.

Emersonn, Frank Magri, Warren Kamanzi, Djibril Sidibe, Alex Dominguez and Kjetil Haug have all left the Southwest French club this summer, prompting Toulouse to break their transfer record for Danish midfielder Thomas Jorgensen from Viborg.

Askou's task of integrating a new system falls to a side with a decent recent record in these opening-day fixtures, with Toulouse having not lost any of their last five Ligue 1 season openers, a run that included a home victory over Brest on the opening weekend last term.

However, that form did not translate into a strong campaign at the Stadium de Toulouse, with the hosts collecting 24 points from a possible 51 in 17 home league matches last term (W6, D6, L5), a record the new head coach will be looking to improve upon as he begins life in Ligue 1.

That being said, preparations for the new season have been mixed for Les Violets, who beat Real Sociedad and Al Ain in their five summer friendlies but also suffered a heavy 3-0 defeat away to Elche and, most recently, a stoppage-time 2-1 loss to Hamburger SV last Saturday.

© Imago / Pro Shots

Lyon, by contrast, head into the weekend already battle-tested, having overturned a first-leg deficit against Sparta Prague to reach the Champions League playoff round, where the French side settled for a 1-1 draw at Fenerbahce, leaving the tie delicately poised ahead of next week's return leg.

Fonseca's team head into their domestic opener following a poor finish to 2025-26, when Les Gones lost their final two matches to close out a fourth-placed campaign, and fans of the Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes club that wobble does not carry over into the new season.

Lyon have been active in the summer transfer window, with Mads Bidstrup, Julien Duranville, Kail Boudache and Mohamadi Ouedraogo all arriving, while Lois Openda has also joined on a season-long loan deal from Juventus, addressing the attacking focal point problem from last term.

Les Gones’ away form deserted them at the business end of last season, winning just one of their final six league matches on the road (D2, L3), a sequence that ended with a 2-1 defeat at the Stadium de Toulouse on the penultimate matchday.

That defeat also completed a rare league double for Lyon, who had gone unbeaten in the previous 18 meetings between the sides (W15, D3), and they will be looking to avoid another loss on Saturday.

Toulouse form (pre-season friendlies):

D

W

W

L

L

Lyon form (all competitions):

L

W

D

Team News

© Imago / Buzzi

Toulouse will be without Alexis Vossah and Dayann Methalie through suspension, although Aron Donnum is available after missing the final league game of the previous campaign following his red card in the matchday 33 clash with Lyon.

Meanwhile, Algerian midfielder Rafik Messali remains a doubt as he faces a race against time to recover from a fresh setback he suffered during the preseason, following an injury-plagued 2025-26 campaign.

The club's top scorer last term, Yann Gboho, who found the net eight times in the 2025-26 Ligue 1 campaign, is expected to provide support for Julian Vignolo, who could once again lead the line, while Santiago Hidalgo may operate from the flank.

Lyon will assess Nicolas Tagliafico, who was absent from the matchday squad in midweek, while Khalis Merah is a doubt with an ankle injury and Pavel Sulc remains sidelined with a knee issue and is not expected to feature.

New loan signing Openda opened his account for Les Gones last time out, scoring the opener in the draw at Fenerbahce, and is likely to continue in the number nine role this weekend, although Fonseca may consider rotating his squad with one eye on the continental return leg.

Toulouse possible starting lineup:

Restes; Diallo, McKenzie, Nicolaisen, Tape; Casseres, Schmidt; Hidalgo, Gboho, Azizi; Vignolo

Lyon possible starting lineup:

Greif; Maitland-Niles, Kluivert, Niakhate, Abner Vinicius; Tessmann, Morton; Nuamah, Tolisso, Fofana; Openda

We say: Toulouse 1-2 Lyon

Toulouse's summer upheaval and missing personnel make this an awkward starting point for Askou's tenure, particularly against opponents who already have three competitive fixtures under their belts.

However, given the hosts' excellent recent record in season openers and at home, alongside Lyon's potential fatigue after a taxing week in Turkey, a narrow margin feels more likely than a comfortable victory for the visitors.

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