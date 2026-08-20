Leeds lineup vs. Nottingham Forest: Predicted XI for opening 2026-26 Premier League fixture

Leeds United could be without up to four players for Saturday’s Premier League opener against Nottingham Forest at the City Ground.

Head coach Daniel Farke has confirmed that left-back Gabriel Gudmundsson and attacker Willy Gnonto are both sidelined with thigh injuries, while goalkeeper Lucas Perri is also nursing a similar problem.

Meanwhile, it remains unclear as to whether long-term absentee Ilia Gruev (knee), who has partly reintegrated himself into training, will be available to feature in the matchday squad.

After having success with a back three during the second half of last season, Farke is expected to stick with the same system and could hand summer signing Tarik Muharemovic his full debut at centre-back alongside Jaka Bijol and Joe Rodon, who extended his contract at the club this week.

Club-record signing James Trafford will start in goal, while Jayden Bogle - another to extend his contract - and James Justin are set to start as wing-backs in a 3-4-2-1 formation.

Anton Stach may be required to begin in a deeper midfield position alongside Ethan Ampadu, as Brendan Aaronson and new recruit Harry Wilson operate in advanced central roles.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored a team-high 15 goals for Leeds in all competitions last season and he is expected to lead the line, with Noah Okafor and Lukas Nmecha providing cover on the substitutes’ bench.

Leeds United possible starting lineup:

Trafford; Rodon, Bijol, Muharemovic; Bogle, Ampadu, Stach, Justin; Wilson, Aaronson; Calvert-Lewin

> Click here to see how Nottingham Forest could line up against Leeds United