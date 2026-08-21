Hull City vs. Man United: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for Premier League clash

Manchester United will begin their 2026-27 Premier League campaign with a clash against newly-promoted Hull City on Saturday afternoon.

The Red Devils finished third in last season's Premier League, while Hull secured a return to England's top flight through the 2025-26 Championship playoffs.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the contest.

What time does Hull vs. Man United kick off?

The Premier League match will kick off at 12.30pm UK time.

Where is Hull vs. Man United being played?

The Premier League clash between Hull and Man United will take place at the MKM Stadium.

Man United's last visit to Hull in the Premier League ended in a 1-0 victory for the Red Devils in August 2016, with Marcus Rashford scoring a late winner for the 20-time English champions.

How to watch Hull vs. Man United in the UK

TV channels

The Premier League contest will be available to watch on TNT Sports 1 in the UK.

Online streaming

Supporters can stream this clash live via HBO Max if they have purchased the TNT Sports package on the platform.

HBO Max with TNT Sports is also available through the Amazon Prime Video app.

Highlights

Any goals/major incidents will be posted on the FootballOnTNT X account, while highlights will be uploaded to the TNT Sports Football YouTube channel after the match.

What is at stake for Hull and Man United?

Man United finished third in last season's Premier League, but there will be a new challenges for the Red Devils this term, having secured a return to the Champions League.

Michael Carrick's side are the huge favourites to beat Hull on Saturday, and it would be an early setback if the Red Devils were to drop points.

Hull are back at this level for the first time since 2016-17, and the Tigers have spent time in League One since they were last present in the top flight.

The hosts have huge injury problems for this match, and it is a tough start against a team expected to be towards the top of the division this season.

Hull have only won three of their previous 18 meetings with Man United in all competitions.

> Our full preview of Hull vs. Man United can be viewed here