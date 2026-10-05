Man United transfer news: Star with “fantastic future” added to Ruben Amorim’s AC Milan shortlist

Manchester United centre-back Leny Yoro has reportedly emerged as a transfer target for Ruben Amorim’s AC Milan.

The 20-year-old joined the Red Devils from Lille in July 2024 for an initial €62m (£52.2m), arriving at Old Trafford as one of the brightest young defenders in world football.

Yoro has played a total of 70 times for Man United across all competitions, but he is yet to reach the heights expected in England and has struggled for regular game time under head coach Michael Carrick.

Harry Maguire and Lisandro Martinez have both been preferred ahead of Yoro at centre-back so far this season, with the Frenchman being limited to only two starts and two brief substitute appearances in all tournaments.

Yoro still has three years remaining on his contract at Old Trafford and “has a fantastic future” ahead of him in the eyes of Carrick, but speculation over a potential exit from Man United has surfaced in recent weeks.

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Ex-Man Utd boss Amorim keen to reunite with Yoro at Milan

According to Italian news outlet Calciomercato, former Man United boss Amorim is keen to reunite with Yoro and the player has been added to Milan’s shortlist of transfer targets.

The report adds that the Rossoneri attempted to sign a central defender late in the summer transfer window, with a move for Tiago Gabriel failing to materialise.

Milan are said to still want to sign a new centre-back in January and several players are under consideration, including Yoro.

It is thought that Milan believe that Yoro’s ‘slow development’ at Man United will make it easier for them to try and prise the youngster away from Old Trafford.

Yoro’s €50m (£42.4m) valuation would have previously been out of reach for Milan, but after a highly ambitious summer transfer market under owner Gerry Cardinale, the Rossoneri could back that up with another major investment in January.

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Yoro exit would provide funds for Man Utd to sign new centre-back

One person who could play a key role in transfer negotiations is Yoro’s agent Jorge Mendes, who is said to have a close relationship with Milan.

However, Milan are not the only club that have been credited with an interest in Yoro, as Premier League champions Arsenal have emerged as a surprise contender for his signature.

The potential arrival of a new centre-back, such as Yoro, at Milan could pave the way for Fikayo Tomori to seek pastures new, after he came close to leaving Milan in the summer before he was reintegrated into Amorim’s squad.

In addition, the funds generated by Man United from the possible sale of Yoro could be put towards signing a new centre-back, with Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite believed to be among their top targets.

Lecce’s Gabriel – also wanted by Milan – and Stuttgart’s Finn Jeltsch have also been linked with a move to Old Trafford.