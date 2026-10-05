Michael Carrick future: Man United urged to follow Mikel Arteta blueprint by Sir Alex Ferguson disciple

Manchester United have not made the ideal start to their 2026-27 campaign, as the Red Devils currently sit 12th in the Premier League table.

The 20-time English top-flight champions have only secured one win in their opening five league fixtures, while they have also been eliminated from the Carabao Cup after a defeat to Brighton and Hove Albion.

Michael Carrick’s side brought to a close an incredible club record, as it was the first time in 50 years in which United had lost a game at Old Trafford after going 2-0 up.

This poor start to the campaign has brought pressure upon the United manager, leading to questions as to whether he is the man to drive the club forward.

Now, one of his former United teammates has given his view on the future of Carrick and whether he is the man to return the club to the pinnacle of English football.

Anderson believes Michael Carrick needs time as Manchester United manager

Anderson spent eight seasons at Old Trafford, experiencing incredible success under the guidance of Sir Alex Ferguson.

Carrick would partner the Brazilian at times in the heart of the United midfield during this time, as they won four Premier League titles together, along with a Champions League and one English Football League Cup.

Speaking to Sports Mole, through BetVictor, Anderson explained that he has been a major fan of Carrick’s character for a sustained period, and believes he needs time to fix the problems at Old Trafford and return the club to the top of English football.

Anderson said: “I've been playing together with Carrick for seven years. I know his character is amazing. But the time when I come to Manchester United, Ferguson controls everything.

© Iconsport / PA Images

“You know, make a lot of people come in; the media, doesn't matter what. Ferguson controls the security, the president. That, for one manager, makes a big difference.

“When Ferguson started at Manchester United, for three or four years, he lost. The club stayed together with him. I believe in him. I trust him. And the players take his idea as well. And after that, he won everything. Ferguson won every single trophy. And Carrick, I think the club needs to hold him more, protect him, give him time.

“Because if you take [Mikel] Arteta, when he came to Arsenal, the first three or four seasons, he lost. He started to make a good team now. Arsenal has prepared his team for five or six years now. Now the top, top is starting to become better.

“Everything, in my opinion, is the process for making Carrick go to Manchester United: he takes it out, he comes back again. He puts the club in the Champions League. You have to give him time to do his work for the players. Trust him.”

Michael Carrick and Anderson’s time together at Old Trafford

The Brazilian spent eight seasons at the Red Devils, winning four Premier League titles, before he departed for Internacional in 2015.

Anderson made 181 appearances for Man United, scoring nine goals to help them claim those league titles, along with the 2009 Champions League.

The pair played alongside each other on 114 occasions, for a total of 5,578 minutes.

© Imago

Only Paul Scholes and Darren Fletcher partnered Carrick on more occasions in the centre of midfield throughout his career than Anderson.

It was clearly a successful partnership for Ferguson, helping him to lift several pieces of silverware; however, upon the departure of the legendary manager, Anderson would soon leave Old Trafford.

The Brazilian would struggle for minutes under David Moyes before being sent on loan to Fiorentina in the 2013-14 season, before Louis van Gaal deemed him surplus to requirements in 2015 after only two appearances under the Dutch manager.