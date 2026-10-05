Lionel Messi's farewell: A look at the 39-year-old's greatest goals for Argentina

Lionel Messi is preparing to play his final game for Argentina, with the 39-year-old set to bring down the curtain on his international career on Tuesday.

The attacker will lead Argentina out against Benin in Buenos Aires, and it is certain to be an emotional evening for one of the greatest players of all time.

Messi has won one World Cup and two Copa Americas with Argentina, boasting a record of 125 goals in 207 appearances for the national side.

Here, Sports Mole ranks Messi's greatest-ever goals for La Albiceleste.

10. Lionel Messi goal vs. Paraguay (September 2012) | 2014 World Cup Qualification

The first of a few free kicks on this list, Messi's effort against Paraguay in September 2012 places 10th, and it beats a number of excellent strikes to make the final selection.

It was a fabulous strike from distance which curled away from the goalkeeper and managed to find the back of the net off the inside of the post.

9. Lionel Messi goal vs. Chile (October 2012) | 2014 World Cup Qualification

Another iconic Messi moment came against Chile in October 2012, as the Argentine collected a pass behind the Chilean defence before settling and then finding the back of the net.

It was his calmness under pressure that was the most impressive aspect of the goal.

8. Lionel Messi goal vs. Bolivia (September 2021) | 2022 World Cup Qualification

Messi's quality was on full display against Bolivia in a World Cup qualification fixture in September 2021, with the attacker putting the ball through the legs of a defender before curling the ball into the back of the net - he made it look to simple. It wasn't.

7. Lionel Messi goal vs. Colombia (November 2007) | 2010 World Cup Qualification

Messi showed his class with a brilliant goal against Colombia in a World Cup qualification fixture back in November 2007.

The attacker shifted the ball away from the Colombian defenders before finishing from a wide angle, and it will forever be remembered as one of his best goals for the national team.

6. Lionel Messi goal vs. Colombia (November 2016) | 2018 World Cup Qualification

Messi's wand of a left foot was also in display against Colombia in November 2016, as his free kick from distance hit the crossbar before bouncing into the back of the net.

Who else?

5. Lionel Messi goal vs. Mexico (November 2022) | 2022 World Cup

One of two goals against Mexico on this list, Messi's strike in the 2022 World Cup had to be included.

The attacker made it look to simple, controlling the ball outside the penalty box before sweeping the ball into the bottom corner of the net - it was inch-perfect, as is often the case.

4. Lionel Messi goal vs. Mexico (July 2007) | 2007 Copa America

One of Messi's truly iconic moments in an Argentina shirt came in the Copa America back in 2007, when his delicious chip ended up in the back of the net.

Messi had no right to score from such an angle, but he lifted the ball over the goalkeeper with the most perfect of executions to stun the coaching staff and his teammates.

3. Lionel Messi goal vs. USA (June 2016) | 2016 Copa America

Messi's special free kick against USA in the 2016 Copa America also places high on this list - it was simply a perfect effort from the forward, who became Argentina's all-time leading goalscorer with his arrowing effort into the top corner of the net.

2. Lionel Messi goal vs. Iran (June 2014) | 2014 World Cup

Messi's 88th international goal was a special one, with the attacker picking up the ball in a wide area before cutting onto his left foot and curling one into the far corner of the net.

It was another special effort from the world-class forward.

1. Lionel Messi goal vs. Brazil (June 2012) | International friendly

Top of the list is a real stunner, and the fact that it came against Brazil certainly gives it more weight, albeit in an international friendly. Messi collected the ball down the right before working his way towards the edge of the penalty box and then firing one into the top corner.

It was a truly wonderful effort from the superstar.