Man United transfer news: Michael Carrick urged to make blockbuster Vinicius Junior signing

Michael Carrick aimed to strengthen the Manchester United squad this summer with some fresh additions making their way to Old Trafford.

The Red Devils appeared to focus on improving their options in the centre of midfield with the signings of Andrey Santos, Youri Tielemans, and Carlos Baleba.

However, they have yet to have the desired impact on the team as the club sit 12th in the Premier League table, while they were also eliminated early in the EFL Cup following defeat to Brighton and Hove Albion.

A significant fee of £70m was spent on bringing Baleba to Old Trafford, and there is a lot of hope that he could be the solution to United's midfield.

The Red Devils have seemingly altered their approach to signings, as after several years of spending high fees on major names, to move towards a model this summer that aims not spend so heavily on well-renowned names.

Yet, one former Man United star believes a change is needed to return the club to the pinnacle of English football.

Anderson believes Manchester United need to change their transfer policy

Anderson spent eight seasons at Man United after signing from Porto for a fee of £20m, which was a considerable investment for a 19-year-old.

The Brazilian was considered an exceptional young talent at the time, and his contribution to four Premier League titles and a Champions League may have proved he was worth every penny of this investment.

United have previously spent heavily under several managers following the departure of Sir Alex Ferguson to try and claim a Premier League title; however, this summer under Carrick did not see a raft of expensive additions.

Speaking exclusively to Sports Mole, thanks to BetVictor, Anderson has explained that United should be spending heavily to bring major names and talent to Old Trafford and even name-dropped Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior as an ideal target.

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He said: “I think Manchester need to buy some players where you have a name. Like Vinicius Juniors. Because Manchester has the opportunity to bring some good players. Bring them to the club.

“Why not sign these kinds of players? Big names. Why not bring one big name, like, okay, Manchester, now come back. It doesn't matter what. In football, you always have to have top players. One good player. Where the problem is going to happen, that player is going to resolve the problem.

“You always bring in Robin van Persie. You always bring in the Berbatovs. You have to have good names to bring to the club. You just can't just buy young, buy young like Chelsea. Chelsea starts to buy young, young, young. You don't get a result.

“Maybe going to be in five, four years going to make a result. Right now, multiple signings have been nearly one billion. But what does Chelsea have?

“Exactly. And you have to have big players. You have to bring new players. Manchester have a name for bringing top players. I go bring one player, the top one, another one, another one. But you have to bring someone; understand the club.”

Manchester United’s most expensive signings

The five most expensive signings the Red Devils have ever made have come following the retirement of Ferguson as manager.

Romelu Lukaku joined Man United from Everton in the summer of 2017 for a fee of £73.9m. The Belgian would go on to make 96 appearances for the club, scoring 42 goals before leaving for Inter Milan in the summer of 2019.

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United’s fourth most expensive signing was Jaden Sancho from Borussia Dortmund for a fee of £74.1m. The third most expensive signing the club ever made was when they acquired Harry Maguire from Leicester City for £75.9m. Maguire is the only player from the five still playing at Old Trafford.

Antony joined the club from Ajax in August 2022 for £82m, with much hype after impressing for the Dutch club. He was expected to be the attacking talisman, but he never truly lived up to his potential and fee. He would depart the club in September 2025 to join La Liga side Real Betis.

The most expensive signing that Man United ever made was Paul Pogba. The former French international joined the Red Devils from Juventus for £91.6min the summer of 2016. He would then spend six seasons at Old Trafford before making his way back to ‘The Old Lady’.