Preview: Atlanta United vs Sporting Kansas City - prediction, team news, lineups

In a matchup featuring the two worst teams in MLS right now, Atlanta United will welcome Sporting Kansas City to Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday.

Despite a 2-1 win over Minnesota United in midweek, the Five Stripes remain bottom of the Eastern Conference with 18 points, which is three more than Kansas City, who sit dead last in the West after a 1-1 draw versus St. Louis City.

Match preview

They may be bottom of the East, but Atlanta United are trending in the right direction, aiming for a third straight MLS win this weekend.

Gerardo Martino’s men are six points below the final playoff spot but could climb from 15th to as high as 10th in the conference with a win and some help.

Another victory this weekend would equal their longest winning run in this competition since 2021 (three matches) and also equal their number of home wins from the 2025 regular season (four).

In 2026, the Five Stripes have netted a mere 23 goals, the fewest among Eastern Conference teams, though they have scored in all but one of their regular season home outings this year.

Atlanta have gone on to lose three matches domestically in 2026 after scoring the opening goal, dropping six points at Mercedes-Benz Stadium when doing so.

Sunday will mark their first meeting versus SKC since 2022, with Atlanta winning the last two MLS outings against them by a combined margin of 6-1.

© Imago / STEINSIEK.CH

While the Five Stripes are trending upward, it has been the opposite story for Sporting Kansas City, who will try to snap a three-match losing run in MLS on Sunday.

Raphael Wicky’s side did not score in any of those defeats and have lost a league-high eight matches away from home domestically this year.

Their 19 goals thus far are the fewest among MLS teams this season, while they rank at the bottom when it comes to expected goals as well (18.3).

In addition to that, Sporting have really struggled defensively, allowing a league-high 49 goals, including three or more on seven separate occasions as the visitors.

Meanwhile, they have conceded the second-fewest big chances in MLS this year (35) while failing to find the back of the net eight times domestically in 2026.

On Sunday, they can snap a six-match MLS winless run on the road versus Eastern Conference opposition, with their last triumph against the East coming in March of 2024 at Toronto (3-1).

Atlanta United Major League Soccer form:

Sporting Kansas City Major League Soccer form:

Team News

© Imago / Ball Raw Images

We might not see Will Reilly feature for Atlanta once again as the Homegrown midfielder is dealing with a sore ankle, Ajani Fortune remains doubtful due to a hamstring strain and the club is still working to get Maricio Amaro’s permit approved.

Tristan Muyumba netted for a third match running in midweek as he and Tomas Jacob scored in their narrow triumph versus Minnesota.

As for Sporting KC, Or Blorian is questionable because of a back problem while Andre Luiz may not be eligible to play unless his pending visa is approved.

Calvin Harris had the only goal for them on matchday 20 against their Missouri rivals, climbing above Manu Garcia for second on the team with three in the competition this year.

Atlanta United possible starting lineup:

Hoyos; Jacob, Gregersen, Alonso, Baez; Alzate, Gill, Muyumba, Almiron; Miranchuk, Picault

Sporting Kansas City possible starting lineup:

Cleveland; Davis, Miller, Meyer, Reid; Capita, Johnsen, Bassong, Harris; Joveljic, Afrifa

We say: Atlanta United 3-1 Sporting Kansas City

Things appear to be coming together for the Five Stripes, who possess plenty of quality attacking options that should give an inconsistent and unstable SKC backline their share of troubles.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.