Preview: Arsenal vs Coventry City - prediction, team news, lineups

Arsenal's defence of their Premier League title will begin on Friday evening, with the Gunners welcoming newly-promoted Coventry City to the Emirates Stadium.

Mikel Arteta's side are the reigning champions and the favourites to again finish at the top of the division this season, while any spot over 18th would be considered a successful campaign for Coventry.

Match preview

Arsenal showed their class in the Community Shield against Manchester City last weekend, putting in a brilliant performance to record a 3-0 victory over Enzo Maresca's side, and the Gunners have been able to strike an early blow to a major domestic rival.

This is where the real business begins, though, and anything other than a comfortable opening-night success would go down as a disappointment for the North London outfit.

Arsenal have made four signings this summer, bringing in Bruno Guimaraes, Piero Hincapie, Christos Tzolis and Illan Meslier; a fifth is expected to be confirmed in the near future, with the Gunners closing in on the signing of England international Ezri Konsa from Aston Villa.

The Gunners won last season's Premier League title with 85 points, finishing seven points ahead of second-placed Man City, and the capital outfit are again regarded as the favourites this term.

Arteta's team have a fascinating start to the campaign, taking on Aston Villa and Chelsea in their two matches after this one, and there is expected to be more business both in and out of the Emirates Stadium before this summer's transfer window closes for business.

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Coventry, meanwhile, won last season's Championship with 95 points, finishing 11 points ahead of second-placed Ipswich Town at the end of what was an excellent campaign.

The Sky Blues are back in the Premier League for the first time since 2000-01, and they were a League Two outfit as recent as 2017-18, so it has been an incredible few years for the club.

Frank Lampard's side have been incredibly busy during this summer's transfer window, bringing in eight new players, with the biggest of those, at least in terms of a transfer fee, being Caleb Yirenkyi.

Coventry have allowed four first-team players to move on, but their squad has been impressively strengthened this summer, and it is shaping up to be a fascinating campaign for the club.

Arsenal and Coventry have locked horns on 76 previous occasions throughout history, and it is the Gunners that lead the overall head-to-head record 43 wins to 14, while there have been 19 draws.

Arsenal form (all competitions):

Coventry City pre-season form:

Team News

© Iconsport / PA Images

Arsenal head coach Arteta has big decisions to make when it comes to Declan Rice and Bukayo Saka, with both appearing off the bench against Man City in the Community Shield.

While Saka is likely to return to the XI, Rice could be given extra time to work back to full fitness, with the latter potentially again being used as a second-half substitute.

Saka for Noni Madueke might be the only change from the Community Shield, with Kai Havertz likely to be given the nod through the middle for the Gunners.

William Saliba and Jurrien Timber are both out of the match through injury.

As for Coventry, Haji Wright and Luke Woolfenden are unavailable for selection through injury, while Jack Rudoni and Frank Onyeka are facing late fitness tests.

There are expected to be a number of debutants in the Coventry XI for this match, with Carl Rushworth, Yirenkyi, Loum Tchaouna, Aurele Amenda and Onyeka - fitness permitting - all potentially being included in the starting side.

However, Awoniyi is likely to be among the substitutes for the first whistle, with Ellis Simms set to feature through the middle for the promoted outfit.

Arsenal possible starting lineup:

Raya; White, Mosquera, Gabriel, Calafiori; Lewis-Skelly, Guimaraes; Saka, Odegaard, Tzolis; Havertz

Coventry City possible starting lineup:

Rushworth; Van Ewijk, Thomas, Amenda, Markelo; Onyeka, Grimes, Yirenkyi; Tchaouna, Simms, Thomas-Asante

We say: Arsenal 2-0 Coventry City

It is incredibly difficult to imagine Coventry picking up a positive result on Friday night. Arsenal might have to be patient against a well-drilled Coventry outfit, but the Gunners should be able to begin their campaign with a comfortable win.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.