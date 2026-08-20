Premier League Gameweek 1
Arsenal
Aug 21, 2026 8.00pm
Emirates Stadium
Coventry

Team News: Arsenal vs. Coventry City injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

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Arsenal vs. Coventry injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
© Iconsport / Bagu Blanco/Pressinphoto

Arsenal will begin their 2026-27 Premier League campaign with a clash against Coventry City on Friday night.

The Gunners won last season's Premier League title, while Coventry secured a return to England's top flight for the current campaign as 2025-26 Championship winners, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both sides.

ARSENAL VS. COVENTRY

ARSENAL

Out: William Saliba (back), Jurrien Timber (groin)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Raya; White, Mosquera, Gabriel, Calafiori; Lewis-Skelly, Guimaraes; Saka, Odegaard, Tzolis; Havertz

COVENTRY

Out: Haji Wright (thigh), Luke Woolfenden (knock)

Doubtful: Jack Rudoni (shoulder), Frank Onyeka (knock)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Rushworth; Van Ewijk, Thomas, Amenda, Markelo; Onyeka, Grimes, Yirenkyi; Tchaouna, Simms, Thomas-Asante

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