Transfer news and rumours today: Newcastle agree to sign midfielder, Coventry confirm forward signing

Newcastle United have reportedly reached an agreement to sign Ousmane Diabate from Genclerbirligi.

After starting his career at Academie SOAR in Guinea, the 18-year-old completed a move to Turkish side Genclerbirligi in December 2025.

Diabate has gone on to make eight first-team appearances, including a 75-minute outing in the club's Turkish Super Lig opener against Fenerbahce.

While he may be inexperienced at senior level, Diabate has been linked with a number of Premier League clubs, including Brentford and Tottenham Hotspur.

However, Newcastle are the ones who have ultimately shown the strongest interest from the Premier League.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Magpies have reached an agreement with Genclerbirligi over a permanent transfer that will see Diabate stay with the Turkish side on a loan deal.

The update claims the defensive midfielder picked Newcastle over three other proposals from teams in Europe.

Coventry announce Cherif signing

Elsewhere, Coventry City have confirmed the signing of Sidiki Cherif from Turkish giants Fenerbahce.

The Sky Blues recently strengthened their centre-forward options with the addition of Taiwo Awoniyi from Nottingham Forest.

They have now delved back into the transfer market to recruit another striker just a couple of days before they begin the Premier League season away to Arsenal.

The newly-promoted side have splashed a reported €24.5m (£21m) to prise Cherif away from Fenerbahce, a club he only joined on a permanent deal earlier this summer after spending the second half of last season on loan from Angers.

Cherif leaves Fenerbahce after netting three goals and providing an assist in 17 competitive appearances.

“I’m very happy to be a Coventry City player, and I’m excited to be playing in the Premier League," Cherif told Coventry's official website.

“I’m looking forward to showing the fans what I can do and to play at the amazing stadium. I can’t wait to get started.”

Frank Lampard can now call upon Cherif, Awoniyi, Haji Wright and Ellis Simms as his centre-forward options.

However, Wright is currently sidelined with a quad injury, while Simms has been linked with a move to the Championship.

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Parrott set for Betis transfer

Meanwhile, Spanish side Real Betis have reportedly reached an agreement to sign AZ Alkmaar striker Troy Parrott.

The Republic of Ireland international has been linked with a number of clubs after racking up 31 goals in 48 competitive appearances last term.

West Ham United were among those credited with an interest, but Betis have ultimately done enough to secure his signature.

As per Fabrizio Romano, Betis have agreed a €20m (£17.2m) deal with Alkmaar to sign Parrott, who has given his green light to the move.

The striker will become the club's fourth addition of the summer window after Diego Conde, Fran Garcia and Facundo Bernal.

Parrott will compete with Colombia international Cucho Hernandez for a spot in Manuel Pellegrini's starting lineup.