Preview: Northern Ireland vs Georgia - prediction, team news, lineups

Looking to continue their impressive start in UEFA Nations League Group B2, Northern Ireland will welcome Georgia to Windsor Park on Monday.

The Green and White Army could make it three wins from four games, while the Crusaders will be desperate to avoid another defeat.

Match preview

Michael O'Neil's Northern Ireland have enjoyed an excellent campaign in Nations League B so far, going unbeaten throughout the international break.

The Norn Iron arrived for the competition with just two victories from seven outings, but they kicked off with a 1-0 triumph over Georgia on September 25.

O'Neil's men followed up by holding Hungary to a 0-0 stalemate three days later, before thoroughly beating Ukraine 3-0 on Friday.

That latest success has Northern Ireland sat at the top of Group B2 with seven points, and promotion to League A is within sight for the surprise leaders.

In strong form, Monday's hosts will be confident going into their showdown at Windsor Park, bolstered further by the fact they have only tasted defeat once on home turf since October 2023, drawing twice, winning nine times, and keeping 10 clean sheets in the process.

© Iconsport / Adam Liebach, Gonzales Photo, Alamy

Georgia have endured a contrastingly poor autumn international break, which began with the sacking of former manager Willy Sagnol after their loss to Northern Ireland on matchday one.

The Crusaders swiftly appointed Ramaz Svanadze in his place, the 45-year-old head coach that was in charge of the nation's Under-21s for the past five years.

Sagnol had been in the dugout since 2021 and helped Georgia qualify for their first major tournament - Euro 2024 - where they were beaten in the round of 16 by eventual winners Spain.

However, the Frenchman missed out on World Cup 2026 after losing five of his six qualifying games, and making a disappointing start to the Nations League was the last straw for his tenure.

Svanadze's reign began with a 0-0 draw against Ukraine on September 28, but the point the boss earned that day remains Georgia's only one after they were downed 1-0 by Hungary on Friday.

Monday's visitors are in need of a reprieve, but they are unlikely to find one on the road after losing four of their last five away clashes, not to mention the Crusaders are yet to score in Group B2.

Northern Ireland Nations League form:

Georgia Nations League form:

Team News

© Iconsport / LiveMedia

Northern Ireland will be without Sunderland centre-back Dan Ballard, after he suffered a hamstring during the win over Georgia last month.

In his absence, O'Neil could name a three-man defence featuring Tom Atcheson, Ruairi McConville and Ciaron Brown, flanked by wing-backs Brodie Spencer and Terry Devlin.

Elsewhere, Luton striker Jamie Donley looks set to lead the line once again, supplied by Isaac Price and 19-year-old Kieran Morrison, who is on loan at Sheffield Wednesday from Liverpool.

As for Georgia, they are missing Sturm Graz midfielder Otar Kiteishvili, though Anzor Mekvabishvili should be on hand to join Irakli Yegoian in the centre of the park.

Giorgi Chakvetadze is likely to continue in a number 10 role just in front of the duo, supporting Paris Saint-Germain star Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Villarreal's Georges Mikautadze up top.

Northern Ireland possible starting lineup:

P Charles; Spencer, Atcheson, McConville, Brown, Devlin; Morrison, Hume, S Charles, Price; Donley

Georgia possible starting lineup:

Mamardashvili; Goglichidze, Dvali, Locoshvili; Kakabadze, Yegoian, Mekvabishvili, Tsitaishvili; Chakvetadze; Mikautadze, Kvaratshkhelia

We say: Northern Ireland 2-0 Georgia

Northern Ireland have been extremely resilient when playing as the hosts, keeping 10 clean sheets from their last 12 home games.

By contrast, Georgia have yet to score in the current iteration of the Nations League, and it would be surprising to see anything other than a victory for the Green and White Army on Monday.

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