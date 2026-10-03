Preview: France vs. Belgium - prediction, team news, lineups

Zinedine Zidane seeks his first victory as France boss on home soil, as Les Bleus welcome Belgium to Stade de France for Monday’s UEFA Nations League match.

Zidane’s men could not secure a third consecutive 1-0 win against Italy on Friday, with Alessandro Bastoni scoring an equaliser in the 1-1 draw, leaving Les Bleus just one point ahead of matchday four’s visitors, who comfortably defeated Turkiye 3-0 in Liege.

Match preview

France may still be unbeaten under their 1998 World Cup-winning superstar, but the three-time world champions have had a mixed start in their first three matches post Didier Deschamps.

A narrow 1-0 win over Turkiye on Zidane’s debut was followed by a tighter victory over Belgium last week — an admittedly better performance — but Italy exposed certain limitations of Les Bleus on Friday.

While the French faced Gianluigi Donnarumma in inspired form, Roberto Mancini’s team arguably deserved to come away with a draw after a strong showing in Paris, where the hosts were chasing a fifth consecutive win in competitive matches.

The draw, however, ends Les Bleus’ four-match winning streak in competitive games in front of their supporters, which they seek to restart against an opponent they are tied with on 30 wins apiece in their historical head-to-head record.

However, France have triumphed in the last six meetings against Monday’s rivals, including late September’s 1-0 victory in Brussels under Zidane.

© Iconsport / BELGA PHOTO, BRUNO FAHY

Mark van Bommel will undoubtedly welcome the quick rematch after the events of the last encounter, decided by Michael Olise’s 88th-minute winning goal when a draw seemed the likely outcome.

The Dutchman’s team can take encouragement from keeping clean sheets against Italy and Turkiye either side of their defeat to Les Bleus, and the fact they were close to one against the star-studded French side until the closing stages.

Inspired by veteran Kevin De Bruyne in Liege on Friday, Van Bommel saw his team score three times to secure a 3-0 result, even if many supporters will point to Vincenzo Montella’s side having registered 23 shots to the Red Devils’ 17.

However, eight of Turkiye’s 13 attempts after halftime came after De Bruyne had doubled Belgium’s lead, emphasising that the game state, due to the scoreboard advantage, led to Montella’s side pushing more men forward.

Nonetheless, securing the win was just what the doctor ordered, especially since France dropped points to Italy, giving the Red Devils a solid chance of leapfrogging Les Bleus in League A Group 1 by defeating Zidane’s side for the first time since June 2015.

France Nations League form:

France form (all competitions):

Belgium Nations League form:

Belgium form (all competitions):

Team News

© Iconsport / BELGA PHOTO, BRUNO FAHY

Dayot Upamecano is suspended for one match after receiving a second yellow late on against Italy, giving Chelsea centre-back Maxence Lacroix an opportunity to start alongside Jeremy Jacquet, having both played together in the reverse fixture.

Kylian Mbappe has already withdrawn due to a knee injury sustained in the 1-0 win over Turkiye on matchday one, but Zidane has a wealth of match-winning quality in his squad.

One such player is Olise, whose stunning free-kick against the Azzurri was his second in the Nations League this season, accounting for 66.7% of Les Bleus’ three goals.

Ousmane Dembele leads the array of talent remaining in the group, which includes Desire Doue, Rayan Cherki, Bradley Barcola and Maghnes Akliouche.

As for the away side, Romelu Lukaku or Charles De Ketelaere should carry much of the attacking responsibility for Van Bommel’s team, with PSG summer signing Mika Godts facing some of his club teammates.

Not having De Bruyne or Youri Tielemans is a significant blow for Belgium, with the pair picking up costly yellow cards against Turkiye that rule them out for one match.

Those absences could result in another appearance for Chelsea’s Romeo Lavia in midfield, with Van Bommel either transitioning to a 4-2-3-1 or utilising Hans Vanaken in a three consisting of Nicolas Raskin and the Chelsea player.

France possible starting lineup:

Maignan; Kalulu, Jacquet, Lacroix, Truffert; Cherki, Da Cunha, Camavinga; Olise, Dembele, Doue

Belgium possible starting lineup:

Lammens; Castagne, Ngoy, Mechele, De Cuyper; Lavia, Raskin; Lukebakio, Vanaken, Godts; De Ketelaere

We say: France 2-1 Belgium

Although Belgium head into Monday with renewed confidence after dismantling Turkiye and will be keen to avenge their recent defeat in Brussels, overcoming France at Stade de France remains a formidable challenge.

With De Bruyne and Tielemans suspended, Zidane’s men should offer too much attacking depth, even without Mbappe, to edge a close contest and return to winning ways.

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