Arsenal transfer news: Gunners serious contenders to sign 15-year-old 'next Jude Bellingham'

Arsenal have reportedly expressed an interest in 15-year-old Borussia Dortmund starlet Justin Ejodamen, who has been dubbed the next 'Jude Bellingham'.

The 2011-born starlet represents BVB's youth team and Italy's Under-16s, whom he made his debut for in a 5-1 friendly loss to Spain on September 17.

Ejodamen's inaugural appearance for Italy's Under-16s was unsuccessful on both a collective and individual level, though, as he was taken off at half time with the Azzurri already 3-1 down.

The 15-year-old is also yet to make his senior breakthrough with Dortmund - unsurprising given his tender years - but he has already caught the eye of some European heavyweights.

Arsenal 'serious contenders' to sign Borussia Dortmund wonderkid

© Iconsport / Alfie Cosgrove/News Images

According to TEAMtalk, Arsenal have now become 'serious contenders' for Ejodamen's signature, amid a 'growing belief' that he can follow in the footsteps of some of Dortmund's famed academy prospects.

The Italy youth international - who can reportedly also pledge allegiance to Nigeria and Germany - has been likened to Real Madrid star Bellingham due to four key aspects of his game.

Ejodamen has supposedly impressed scouts with his physical profile, technical strengths, 'elegance' with the ball at his feet, and an innate ability to arrive in dangerous positions at the right time.

However, Arsenal are unsurprisingly not alone in the chase for Ejodamen, as Barcelona, Chelsea, AC Milan and Juventus have also been credited with an interest in the teenage phenom.

The report adds that Barca are currently leading the charge, but Dortmund remain optimistic about their chances of holding onto Ejodamen for a little while longer.

Why Arsenal are already losing Justin Ejodamen transfer race

© Iconsport / Alberto Lingria/Xinhua

Ejodamen will celebrate his 16th birthday in April 2027, at which point Arsenal's hopes of winning the race for the Dortmund prospect could already go up in smoke.

Clubs who play in European Union countries are eligible to sign European-based players aged 16 or 17, but owing to Brexit, English clubs are unable to bring in such players until they turn 18.

As a result, Arsenal would have to wait until 2029 to add Ejodamen to their senior ranks, whereas Barca, Milan or Juventus could immediately prise the teenager away from the Signal Iduna Park in 2027.

However, Gunners boss Mikel Arteta is in need of youthful midfield prospects, as 20-year-old Myles Lewis-Skelly is the only current Arsenal midfielder under 27 years of age - excluding current Dortmund loanee Ethan Nwaneri.