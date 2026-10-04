Juventus set £86m Yildiz condition amid Arsenal, Real Madrid interest

Juventus could reportedly reconsider their untouchable stance on Kenan Yildiz next summer if they fail to qualify for the Champions League, potentially opening the door to a £86m battle involving Arsenal and Real Madrid.

The Turkey international has long been regarded as one of the central figures in Juventus's long-term plans, and the Serie A giants resisted interest in him during the summer transfer window.

Yildiz was rewarded with an improved contract and made one of the faces of the club's new sporting project, with Juventus valuing the 21-year-old at at least €100m (£86m).

However, a fresh report from Corriere dello Sport suggests that their position may not be completely immovable.

Real Madrid are expected to revisit their long-standing interest ahead of the summer of 2027, while Arsenal and Bayern Munich are also keeping tabs on the forward.

The decisive factor could be Juventus's ability to return to the Champions League.

© Imago / Marco Canoniero

Champions League failure could change Juventus stance

According to the Italian newspaper, another failure to secure a top-four finish could force Juventus to reassess their transfer strategy.

Yildiz was declared unavailable for transfer last summer after committing his future to the Turin club on significantly improved terms.

Juventus have also proposed a capital increase of up to €250m as part of their attempt to strengthen the club's finances and sporting competitiveness, with controlling shareholder Exor backing the operation.

Yet Champions League revenue remains a major consideration.

Corriere dello Sport claims that missing Europe's premier competition again could make a major sale more conceivable, with Yildiz one of the few players capable of generating a fee around the €100m mark.

There is another factor which could make such a decision easier.

Juventus spent €30m plus €5m in potential add-ons on 19-year-old Kerim Alajbegovic during the summer.

The Bosnia-Herzegovina attacker operates in similar areas to Yildiz and has been given greater opportunities while the Turkish international recovers from an injury expected to keep him out until December.

Alajbegovic was not necessarily signed with the intention of replacing Yildiz, but his development could give Juventus an internal alternative should their financial circumstances eventually lead them to consider offers.

For now, Yildiz remains an important part of their plans.

The situation could look very different by next June if Champions League qualification is missed again.

Arsenal, Real Madrid could revive Yildiz interest

Real Madrid have monitored Yildiz for some time.

The Spanish giants made enquiries about him when Xabi Alonso was in charge in 2025, when the youngster was reportedly among the coach's preferred attacking targets.

Jose Mourinho's arrival and Vinicius Junior's subsequent contract renewal changed the picture, while Madrid then invested heavily in Yan Diomande during the most recent summer window.

Nevertheless, Corriere dello Sport reports that Yildiz remains under consideration at the Bernabeu.

Madrid believe additional competition on the left could still be useful during a schedule that will eventually lead into both the European Championship and Copa America.

Their attacking depth means any move would raise an obvious question over hierarchy, with Vinicius, Kylian Mbappe, Diomande, Rodrygo, Endrick, Carlos Espi, Brahim Diaz and Arda Guler already offering Mourinho numerous options.

Arsenal's interest is similarly established.

The Premier League champions considered Yildiz during their search for another left-sided attacker in the summer before ultimately spending €40m on Christos Tzolis.

Sports Mole reported in August that Arsenal were exploring a move for Yildiz, with Juventus demanding a figure in excess of €100m before even considering negotiations.

The Gunners retain the financial strength to compete for an elite forward should another opportunity emerge.

Bayern are also mentioned among the clubs monitoring developments, although their need appears less immediate given the attacking options already available to them.

A transfer battle is therefore far from guaranteed.

But the significant development is that Juventus's previous refusal to contemplate a sale may no longer be unconditional.

If they secure Champions League football, Yildiz could remain the centrepiece of their project.

If they do not, one of Europe's most expensive attacking transfer races could suddenly become far more realistic.