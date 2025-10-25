Real Madrid transfer rumours: Los Blancos willing to splash out '€100M' to sign Arda Guler's Turkey teammate

By
Real Madrid willing to splash out '€100M' to sign Guler's Turkey teammate
© Yulian Todorov / Imago
Real Madrid are reportedly willing to spend €100m (£87.4m) to bring one of Arda Guler's Turkey teammates to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid are reportedly prepared to splash the cash to sign Juventus talisman Kenan Yildiz

Yildiz impressed for Juventus during the 2024-25 campaign, registering 21 goal contributions in 52 competitive appearances. 

The 20-year-old has continued to be a key figure in the Juventus side, as demonstrated by the fact that he has featured in all 10 of the club’s competitive matches this term

Yildiz has registered two goals and four assists in 10 appearances, with his performances continuing to attract interest from a number of potential suitors.

Real Madrid head coach Xabi Alonso on September 27, 2025

Alonso wants Yildiz at Real Madrid

Last month, it was reported that 20-time English champions Manchester United are leading the race to sign the Turkey international.

Arsenal have also been linked with the Juventus attacker, while their London rivals Chelsea are believed to be among the player's admirers. 

According to Fichajes, Spanish giants Real Madrid are also in the mix to prise Yildiz away from the Allianz Stadium. 

Los Blancos are said to be willing to spend €100m (£87.4m) to sign a player who is currently under contract until the summer of 2029.

Real Madrid boss Xabi Alonso is believed to be leading the club's charge to recruit Yildiz, having identified Arda Guler's international teammate as a 'key' transfer target.

Juventus' Kenan Yildiz pictured in September 2025

Juventus to fight to keep star player

However, Juventus are reluctant to part ways with a player who has the potential to be an important member of their squad for many years to come.

The Italian giants are believed to be working on a new contract as they look to ward off interest in the versatile attacker. 

Yildiz is understood to be keen to pen fresh terms with his current employers, denting Real Madrid's hopes of securing their services.

With that said, a club of Real Madrid's stature are surely one of a handful of teams that could persuade Yildiz to leave Turin.

ID:584370:1false2false3false: from db desktop :LenBod:collect4167:
Written by
Ben Sully

Click here for more stories about Arda Guler

Click here for more stories about Manchester United

Collect / Create New Data
Share this article now:
Sports Mole Logo
Enter your email address to subscribe to Sports Mole's free daily transfer newsletter! Sent twice a day during the transfer window.
Read more about Arda Guler Kenan Yildiz Xabi Alonso Football
rhs 2.0


Sports Mole provides in-depth previews and predictions for every match from the biggest leagues and competitions in world football.
Argentina's Lionel Messi kisses the World Cup trophy after collecting the Golden Ball award on December 18, 2022Sign up for our FREE daily preview newsletter direct to your inbox!