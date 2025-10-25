Real Madrid are reportedly willing to spend €100m (£87.4m) to bring one of Arda Guler's Turkey teammates to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid are reportedly prepared to splash the cash to sign Juventus talisman Kenan Yildiz.

Yildiz impressed for Juventus during the 2024-25 campaign, registering 21 goal contributions in 52 competitive appearances.

The 20-year-old has continued to be a key figure in the Juventus side, as demonstrated by the fact that he has featured in all 10 of the club’s competitive matches this term

Yildiz has registered two goals and four assists in 10 appearances, with his performances continuing to attract interest from a number of potential suitors.

Alonso wants Yildiz at Real Madrid

Last month, it was reported that 20-time English champions Manchester United are leading the race to sign the Turkey international.

Arsenal have also been linked with the Juventus attacker, while their London rivals Chelsea are believed to be among the player's admirers.

According to Fichajes, Spanish giants Real Madrid are also in the mix to prise Yildiz away from the Allianz Stadium.

Los Blancos are said to be willing to spend €100m (£87.4m) to sign a player who is currently under contract until the summer of 2029.

Real Madrid boss Xabi Alonso is believed to be leading the club's charge to recruit Yildiz, having identified Arda Guler's international teammate as a 'key' transfer target.

Juventus to fight to keep star player

However, Juventus are reluctant to part ways with a player who has the potential to be an important member of their squad for many years to come.

The Italian giants are believed to be working on a new contract as they look to ward off interest in the versatile attacker.

Yildiz is understood to be keen to pen fresh terms with his current employers, denting Real Madrid's hopes of securing their services.

With that said, a club of Real Madrid's stature are surely one of a handful of teams that could persuade Yildiz to leave Turin.