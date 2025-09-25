Arsenal are reportedly eyeing up a move for Juventus star Kenan Yildiz, who is valued at around £70m by the Italian giants.

Arsenal are reportedly interested in signing Juventus attacker Kenan Yildiz next summer.

The 20-year-old enjoyed a breakthrough term for the Old Lady during the 2024-25 season, netting nine goals and providing six assists across all competitions.

Yildiz has commenced the current season in sensational fashion also, bagging one goal and three assists from four Serie A battles.

The attacker spent time in the youth setup at German giants Bayern Munich before a move to Juve during the summer of 2022.

Yildiz is also becoming a key part of his international side, making 23 appearances for Turkey since making his senior debut in October 2023.

Arsenal want Juve star Yildiz?

According to Italian outlet Tutto Juve, a Premier League powerhouse has joined the race for the services of Yildiz ahead of next summer.

The report states that English title challengers Arsenal are interested in securing the talents of the 20-year-old in the very near future.

It is understood that Juventus are currently reluctant to part ways with Yildiz, who has enjoyed a stunning recent run of form in Turin.

It is believed that the Serie A giants value the Turkey international at £70m, meaning that Arsenal would need to fork out a significant sum for the player.

Despite being tied down on a contract at Juventus Stadium until 2029, Yildiz is still being targeted for a contract renewal with the Old Lady.

Adding flames to the fire

After finishing as runners-up in the Premier League in each of the last three seasons, Arsenal are pulling out on the stops in search of a major trophy.

The Gunners significantly bolstered their attacking ranks over the summer, bringing the likes of Viktor Gyokeres and Eberechi Eze to the Emirates.

The 2026 addition of Juve and Turkey star Yildiz would add further flames to fire, putting more heat on league-leading Liverpool in future title races.