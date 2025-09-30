Manchester United are reportedly leading Chelsea in the race to sign Juventus forward Kenan Yildiz, but they need to pay a handsome fee to get him.

Manchester United are reportedly leading the race to sign Kenan Yildiz from Juventus, but could face competition from Chelsea.

The Red Devils have made a poor start to their 2025-26 Premier League campaign, sitting 14th in the table, with only seven points from six games.

Despite bolstering the forward areas by signing Benjamin Sesko, Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha this summer, United are still aiming to bring in more quality players in their attacking ranks.

According to a report from Fichajes, the Red Devils are seriously considering making a move for the 20-year-old versatile forward, who is also being chased by two London clubs, Chelsea and Arsenal.

Man Utd leading the race for Yildiz?

Chelsea reportedly have already made informal contacts with the Turkish striker, but they have yet to make a definitive move.

This opens a window of opportunity for United, who could move ahead of their rivals for the exciting 20-year-old forward, who can play as a secondary striker or on the wings.

The Red Devils have emerged as one of the 'big favourites' to land the youngster in the next summer transfer window, and they are willing to take the first formal step in negotiations.

Massimiliano Allegri has regularly utilised him in squad rotation, and he is regarded as a key player for the future, which means any potential suitor will have to pay a huge transfer fee to lure him away.

The report claims that Juventus will only consider Yildiz's departure if they receive an offer exceeding £80m, but losing him anyway would be a huge blow for the Turin giants.

Yildiz - replacement for Marcus Rashford?

The 27-year-old is spending the 2025-26 campaign on loan from Old Trafford at Barcelona, and so far, he has made a strong start to the season.

The Catalan giants reportedly have a £27m option to buy Rashford after the end of his loan agreement, but Paris Saint-Germain could ruin their plans.

The current European champions are preparing a £40m bid for the England attacker, with Luis Enrique apparently a big fan of the player.

If United manage to sell Rashford to PSG, they can use a part of the money to sign Yildiz, although it will not be as straightforward as it sounds.