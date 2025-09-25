Beware Barca: European giants 'prepare offer' for Rashford

Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly preparing a £40m offer for Manchester United man Marcus Rashford ahead of next summer's transfer window.

Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly interested in signing Manchester United attacker Marcus Rashford next summer.

The 27-year-old is spending the 2025-26 campaign on loan away from the Theatre of Dreams at the home of La Liga side Barcelona.

Rashford has endured a mixed start to life in Spain, recently earning a fine from the La Liga giants because of lateness to a team event.

However, the winger has shown signs of brilliance on the pitch, netting a sensational brace in the Champions League win over Newcastle United.

Since making the high-profile loan move to Camp Nou, Rashford has featured in five La Liga matches, providing just the single assist so far.

PSG want Man United outcast Rashford?

According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, a European powerhouse is eyeing up a move for Manchester United's Rashford in the next summer window.

The report claims that PSG are keen on securing the services of the England international ahead of the 2026-27 campaign in Ligue 1.

It is understood that Luis Enrique - head coach of Les Parisiens - is a massive fan of Rashford, who made his United debut over a decade ago now.

It is believed that the Champions League holders are preparing a £40m bid for the talents of the 27-year-old at the end of the current season.

This could scupper the plans of Barcelona, who have a £27m option-to-buy clause in Rashford's current loan arrangement from Old Trafford.

Rashford still deserves the best

Despite his struggles at midtable Manchester United in recent times, Rashford still possesses the talent to compete at the very top of European football.

The 27-year-old has a directness that is painfully lacking in some wingers, who have difficulty coming up with moments of end product.

Rashford will be looking to net his first La Liga goal of the term when Barcelona visit newly-promoted Real Oviedo on Thursday night.