Marcus Rashford faces criticism from Premier League legend Alan Shearer for ‘’unprofessional’’ conduct after his Barcelona lineup omission, raising questions over his future at the club.

Premier League legend Alan Shearer has voiced his displeasure at what he described as ‘’unprofessional’’ behaviour from Marcus Rashford.

Just days after the on-loan Manchester United forward stole the headlines with a dazzling display against Newcastle United in the Champions League, Rashford found himself dropped from the starting XI by Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick.

Reports suggested the 27-year-old was left out for arriving late to a team meeting on Sunday, though Barca still cruised to a commanding 3-0 win over Getafe in that encounter.

Ferran Torres, who was handed the chance to start on the left flank, seized the moment by netting twice, while Rashford was introduced in the second half from the bench.

Flick explained after the game that his decision was down to "fresh legs", although Shearer still fired a cautionary note in Rashford’s direction.

Shearer sends warning to Rashford after lateness sanction

Speaking to Betfair via the Daily Mail, Shearer did not mince words, stressing that Rashford risks throwing away the opportunity to establish himself as a regular at a club of Barcelona’s stature.

"We know that if Rashford is ready and if his attitude is right then there is a player in there," the Premier League’s all-time top scorer said.

"He was sensational against Newcastle, the second finish in particular was breathtaking, but you cannot be unprofessional, why should everyone wait just for you, why should everyone else respect time while you do not, it is simply not right.

"I guess if he wants to remain there, particularly while only on loan, you cannot behave like that at a top club like Barcelona because there will always be someone ready to take your spot."

Will Rashford return to United?

Rashford joined Barcelona on a season-long loan in the summer with an option for a permanent deal worth around £26m at the end of the campaign.

The 27-year-old endured a difficult exit from United after being placed in the bomb squad following a fallout with Red Devils boss Ruben Amorim.

After being frozen out of the team, Rashford secured a loan move to Aston Villa in the winter window of 2025 before switching to Barcelona this summer.

United legend Paul Scholes recently reflected on the forward’s behaviour prior to his departure, bluntly describing it as a ‘’disgrace.’’

With bridges already burned, a return to Old Trafford looks highly unlikely, at least while Amorim remains at the helm.