Chelsea, Manchester United and Arsenal have been handed a potentially fatal blow in their efforts to sign Juventus starlet Kenan Yildiz, according to a report.

The Turkish youngster is regarded as one of the finest offensive prospects in Serie A and has already produced six goal contributions from eight games this season - two of his own and four assists.

A move to the Premier League has therefore been unsurprisingly mooted for the 2005-born attacker, and it was claimed late last month that Man United were leading the race to bring him to England.

However, Arsenal had supposedly also made contact with Yildiz's entourage, while Chelsea have also been heavily linked with the 20-year-old, but Juventus are already under no pressure to sell.

The Bianconeri have Yildiz under contract for another four seasons until the summer of 2029, although he is one of the lower-paid players in the squad on circa £49,500 a week, according to Capology.

Arsenal, Man Utd-linked Yildiz 'only wants' new Juventus contract

The Turkey international could expect a significant salary increase in England's top flight, and Juventus' €100m (£87.1m) valuation is also unlikely to deter the likes of Arsenal, Chelsea and Man United.

However, a new report from Tuttosport claims that Yildiz 'only wants' to stay at Juventus, who are now growing optimistic about their chances of signing him to a new contract with a significant salary increase.

The proposed pay rise would reportedly see Yildiz become the fourth highest-paid player in the Old Lady's squad, only behind top earner Dusan Vlahovic, critical defender Bremer and new signing Jonathan David.

Right now, there is supposedly a difference of €500,000 (£435,347) between Yildiz's demands and Juventus' offer of a €4.5m (£3.9m) yearly salary, but neither party are willing to relent on their financial demands.

Nevertheless, there is optimism in the Juventus boardroom that the former Bayern Munich youngster will sign a renewal, which would see his terms extended until 2030 with the option of an additional 12 months.

Yildiz joined Juventus on a free transfer from Bayern in 2022 and has since made 92 senior appearances for the Serie A giants in all competitions, contributing 18 goals and 15 assists in the process.

The 6ft 1in winger recently shone for Turkey in World Cup 2026 Qualifying too, scoring twice in a 6-1 thrashing of Bulgaria to register his first senior international brace.

Why is Arsenal, Man Utd target Kenan Yildiz so in demand?

Yildiz's proposed new deal would not make a summer transfer impossible if an interested party stumps up a nine-figure fee, but the phenom seemingly has his heart set on remaining in Turin, where the statistics speak for themselves.

The Turkey international has developed a reputation for dazzling dribbles, registering 2.5 successful take-ons per 90 on average over the past 365 days, putting him in the top 10% of wingers in Europe's big five leagues.

Yildiz has also succeeded with 53.5% of his attempted take-ons overall, a figure that puts him in the 94th percentile, and Juventus will likely enjoy his fancy footwork for a little while longer.