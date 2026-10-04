Arsenal transfer news: Gunners preparing £34m bid for Bundesliga attacker attracting 'enormous' interest from Barcelona

Arsenal are reported to be preparing a bid for Antonio Nusa worth just under £34m despite interest from the likes of Barcelona and Bayern Munich.

The Gunners will have to wait until October 10 before they can make up for the 3-0 loss they suffered against Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League prior to the international break.

Mikel Arteta's side were concerningly lacklustre in the final third in that match, and with both Kai Havertz and Christos Tzolis now injured, his squad looks thin in attack ahead of the top flight's return.

It would not be surprising if the Londoners attempted to add to their ranks in the January transfer window, especially after letting Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard leave in the summer.

A new report from fussball-news.de claims that the Gunners are readying a bid worth €40m (£33.99m) for RB Leipzig's Nusa, though the Bundesliga club would demand closer to €65m (£55.23m), while clubs like Bayern Munich and Barcelona are also interested in him.

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Antonio Nusa to Arsenal: Should Gunners sign RB Leipzig winger?

The report states that Leipzig have no intention of selling the winger in January, so Arteta may have to wait until next summer before strengthening his forward line.

In six games for the Bundesliga club this season, Nusa has scored three goals and provided two assists, and he is currently averaging his best ever Bundesliga return in the final third per 90.

ANTONIO NUSA: GOALS AND ASSISTS PER 90 FOR LEIPZIG (BUNDESLIGA) 2024-25: 0.35 2025-26: 0.31 2026-27: 1.06

The 21-year-old is a renowned speedster, something that Arsenal currently lack in their forward line following Martinelli's exit.

Though Nusa is not a specialist creator, that responsibility should fall instead to the likes of Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard, and the Leipzig star should focus on contributing directly.

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Arsenal transfer rumours: Are attackers wary about Mikel Arteta?

The Gunners were reported to have serious interest in Morgan Rogers before he left Aston Villa to join Chelsea, while they were also routinely linked with Bradley Barcola before his move to Liverpool.

Arsenal's only summer signing for the left side of attack was winger Tzolis, who has not yet proven he can contribute at the highest level.

Arteta has also been criticised in recent years for playing a defensive brand of football, and there are concerns that Europe's best forwards are wary about joining the Londoners because of their reputation.

Regardless of whether attackers see Arsenal as a premier destination or not, the Gunners cannot afford to head into next season with the same players in their forward line.