Preview: Wrexham vs Burnley - prediction, team news, lineups

Burnley will be desperate to end their wait for their first win of the season when they head to the Racecourse Ground for Tuesday's meeting with Wrexham.

The Clarets are currently propping up the Championship table, while the Red Dragons head into the midweek round of fixtures in 11th spot.

Match preview

Wrexham have made a mixed start to their second consecutive Championship season, having drawn three of their opening five matches (W1, D1).

The Red Dragons ended their three-game winless start to the campaign with a commanding 3-0 away victory over Millwall last Wednesday.

Phil Parkinson's side was unable to produce another win in Saturday's goalless draw against fellow Welsh side Swansea City.

As a result, Wrexham have now taken just two points from their three matches at the Racecourse Ground, making them one of five teams yet to win a Championship home game this term.

They will be hoping to put that right in their first competitive meeting with Burnley since losing 1-0 at home in March 2000.

Having failed to win their five head-to-head home games, the hosts are looking to beat the Clarets at the Racecourse Ground for the first time since April 1994.

© Imago / News Images

Recently relegated Burnley started the campaign as one of the main candidates for a top-two finish, having won promotion from their previous four Championship season.

However, the Clarets find themselves at the wrong end of the table and two points adrift from safety after making a disastrous start under new boss Nicky Hayen.

The Belgian has overseen two draws and three defeats in his first five Championship matches, including a narrow 2-1 defeat in Saturday's home meeting with Bristol City.

Aaron Ramsey's 56th-minute opener appeared to put Burnley on course for victory, but Bristol City staged a dramatic turnaround, equalising in the 81st minute before netting a stoppage-time winner to condemn the Clarets to their first home defeat of the season.

Hayen's side have now shipped 12 goals across the first five matchdays - two more than any other team in the second tier.

Burnley conceded seven of those goals in their first two away matches, so they will have to quickly improve as a defensive unit if they are to condemn Wrexham to just their second defeat of the season.

Wrexham Championship form:

Wrexham form (all competitions):

Burnley Championship form:

Burnley form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago

Wrexham are likely to be without wing-back Liberato Cacace, who is yet to play this season due to injury.

Ben Sheaf and Nathan Broadhead are closing in on a return to action, but it remains to be seen whether they will be fit for Tuesday’s fixture.

Jacques Ekomie, Josh Windass and Kieffer Moore could come back into the side after dropping down to the bench for Saturday’s draw with Swansea.

As for the visitors, Hayen recently revealed that Chelsea loanee Denis Satpaev will be out for a “few weeks” after picking up an injury.

Burnley are also without the services of Bashir Humphreys, Jordan Beyer, Jaydon Banel, Enock Agyei, Josh Cullen and Ashley Barnes.

Lucas Pires could return after missing the last three matches due to concussion protocol, while it remains to be seen whether Jamie Vardy makes the squad following his recent arrival on a free transfer.

Wrexham possible starting lineup:

Patterson; Cleworth, Hyam, Doyle; Imray, James, Whiteman, Ekomie; Windass, O’Hare; Moore

Burnley possible starting lineup:

Weiss; Walker, Ahmedhodzic, Alleyne, Sonne; Raghouber, Laurent; Ramsey, Hatate, Ramazani; Hountondji

We say: Wrexham 2-1 Burnley

Burnley will be low on confidence and, having struggled defensively in the early stages of the season, we think they will experience another difficult outing against a Wrexham side that have proven to be tough to beat this term.

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