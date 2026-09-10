Preview: Alanyaspor vs Goztepe SK - prediction, team news, lineups

Goztepe SK will be out to get their first victory of the 2026-27 Turkish Super Lig campaign on the board when they visit the Bahcesehir Okullari Stadium to face Alanyaspor on Saturday.

The Simsekler, on the other hand, can take pride in what has been a solid start to the season and will head into the weekend aiming to extend their six-year unbeaten streak against the visitors.

Match preview

Alanyaspor maintained their impressive early-season form on Monday as they picked up a 1-0 victory over Caykur Rizespor when the two sides squared off at the Caykur Didi Stadium.

With nothing to separate the two sides at half time, the visitors were rewarded for their relentless show in attack when Zakaria Ariss netted a 70th-minute own goal to sink Rizespor and condemn them to a second consecutive home defeat.

Having kicked off the season with a 1-1 draw against Gaziantep on August 15, Nuno Lima’s second-half strike was enough to hand Alanyaspor a 1-0 victory over Besiktas at the Bahcesehir Okullari Stadium on August 23, one week before the Alanya outfit suffered their first defeat in a 2-1 loss against Eyupspor.

After two games on the road, home comfort awaits Joao Pereira’s men, who will be backing themselves this weekend against an opposing side who have failed to win their last seven encounters, losing three and claiming four draws since a 1-0 victory in December 2020.

It has been a difficult start to the new campaign for Goztepe as they were left empty-handed once again in a 4-2 defeat against Gaziantep when the two sides met at the Gursel Aksel Stadium last Monday.

© Imago

Gaziantep turned in an attacking show of class in the first half, going four goals up courtesy of strikes from Halil Dervisoglu, Myenty Abena and a brace from Kacper Kozlowski, before Juan hit back with a brace for the home side.

Since kicking off the season with a 3-3 stalemate against Samsunspor on August 17, when they conceded a 90th-minute equaliser, Goztepe have lost three games on the trot, suffering defeats against Genclerbirligi, Galatasaray and Gaziantep to record their worst four-game start to a new top-flight campaign.

Having missed out on European qualification by just two points last season, Goztepe’s hopes of building on their impressive sixth-place finish have been met with frustration, largely owing to their struggles at the defensive end of the pitch, where they have shipped 11 goals already, 34% of their total tally from last term.

While Stanimir Stoilov’s men will be aiming to stop the rot and finally get off the mark this weekend, they will need to be at their best at the Bahcesehir Okullari Stadium, having managed just one win from their 10 Super Lig away games this year.

Alanyaspor Turkish Super Lig form:

D



W

L

W

Goztepe SK Turkish Super Lig form:

D

L

L L

Team News

© Imago / IMAGO / Seskim Photo TR

Alanyaspor will have to cope without Angolan midfielder Maestro, who has missed the last three matches since sustaining a muscle injury in August’s season opener against Gaziantep.

Following their win over Rizespor, Pereira could name a similar XI this weekend, with Nuno Lima, Fidan Aliti and skipper Fatih Askoy forming the three-man defence, while Arda Usluoglu should lead the attack, having started each of the four matches so far.

Meanwhile, Goztepe will take to the pitch without 27-year-old midfielder Ogun Bayrak, who is currently suspended after receiving his marching orders against Gaziantep last time out.

On the injury front, the likes of Noah Sonko Sundberg, Gokdeniz Bayrakdar and Brazilian defender Allan Godoi are all out of contention for the trip to the Bahcesehir Okullari Stadium.

They are joined on the club’s injury table by 20-year-old striker Ibrahim Sabra, who is yet to feature this season, having sustained an ankle problem back in May.

Alanyaspor possible starting lineup:

Victor; Lima, Aliti, Aksoy; Hadergjonaj, Makouta, Gezek, Ruan; Fernandes, Usluoglu, Ozdemir

Goztepe SK possible starting lineup:

Ozcimen; Altikardes, Yildirim, Mputu; Kurtulan, Rhaldney, Miroshi, Akonnor; Janderson, Juan, Henrique

We say: Alanyaspor 2-1 Goztepe SK

Alanyaspor have enjoyed a solid start to the campaign and will be licking their lips as they take on an out-of-sorts Goztepe side, who have struggled to impose themselves on the road this year. The Simsekler boast a stronger squad on paper, and given Goztepe’s defensive frailties, we are backing them to come out on top this weekend.

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