Preview: AC Milan vs Atalanta BC - prediction, team news, lineups

Both winners in midweek, regional rivals AC Milan and Atalanta BC will meet for a Serie A contest on Sunday evening, when the clubs clash at San Siro.

Though the Lombardy sides excelled in Europe on Thursday night, they still trail behind Italy's current top four.

Match preview

Bouncing back from a 2-0 loss to Benfica on the opening matchday, Milan smashed RB Salzburg 4-0 in their second Europa League fixture, with rising star Alphadjo Cisse hitting a hat-trick in Austria.

Defeat to his former club remains Ruben Amorim's lone loss since taking charge, and his team have claimed 12 points from six Serie A matches so far.

Milan drew 1-1 with bogey side Sassuolo last week, leaving them fifth in the Italian top flight, not far behind leaders and city rivals Inter.

If they claim at least one point this weekend, Amorim would become the first Rossoneri boss since 1963 to go unbeaten through his first seven top-flight games.

After back-to-back home victories against Venezia and Lecce, Milan could also post three consecutive Serie A home wins for the first time this calendar year.

However, the second-city giants have won none of their last six league games against Atalanta, picking up a single point from the most recent four.

© Iconsport / Alessio Morgese

Including last season's 3-2 success, Atalanta have actually won four of their last five games against Milan at San Siro, across both league and cup.

La Dea can head into this week's clash with confidence rising, having secured maximum points since the international break.

That pause provided a reset that the Bergamaschi sorely needed, as they ended a three-match losing streak with two wins in the space of four days.

After beating rock-bottom Venezia 3-1 on Monday, Maurizio Sarri's men seized an early lead in their first Conference League game on Thursday evening.

A first-minute strike by Eljif Elmas set the stage for another 3-1 result, as the midfielder made amends for seeing red against Venezia.

Now, Atalanta will continue a tough run of away games, having recently lost to Roma and Juventus on the road: straight after meeting Milan, they must visit Ajax in Amsterdam.

AC Milan Serie A form:

AC Milan form (all competitions):

Atalanta BC Serie A form:

Atalanta BC form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / Giuseppe Maffia

With games coming thick and fast, Amorim could rotate his squad again, particularly with several players vying to support Goncalo Ramos; after starting in Salzburg, teen forward Francesco Camarda is set to make way.

Diego Moreira, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Omari Hutchinson and Christian Pulisic will all hope to start, though Cisse perhaps has the best claim after netting a 'tripletta perfetta' in midweek - one goal each with both feet, plus another with his head.

Filippo Terracciano was senselessly sent off in that match and will be banned for next week's trip to Bournemouth. Matteo Gabbia and Alexis Saelemaekers have been ruled out until next year, but Milan should have everyone else available.

Not quite matching Cisse's feat, Nikola Krstovic was directly involved in all three of Atalanta's goals against Venezia, scoring twice and providing one assist.

However, his centre-forward rival Gianluca Scamacca was on target against Pafos and is also a contender to start at San Siro.

Sarri has several men ruled out, plus a handful of fitness doubts. Elmas is suspended, while Odilon Kossounou, Kamaldeen Sulemana and Isak Hien are all injured; Giorgio Scalvini, Giacomo Raspadori and ex-Milan man Franck Kessie may also have to sit on the sidelines.

AC Milan possible starting lineup:

Maignan; Gila, De Winter, Pavlovic; Chukwueze, Modric, Rabiot, Estupinan; Pulisic, Cisse; Ramos

Atalanta BC possible starting lineup:

Carnesecchi; Bellanova, Kristensen, Kolasinac, Bernasconi; Ederson, Gaetano, Pasalic; De Ketelaere, Krstovic, Rowe

We say: AC Milan 2-1 Atalanta BC

While far from the finished product, Milan are building some momentum, and they could be making San Siro a fortress again.

With several Atalanta players unavailable, the Rossoneri should post their third Serie A home win on the spin.

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