Preview: Udinese vs Lecce - prediction, team news, lineups

With just three league wins between them, Serie A strugglers Udinese and Lecce will clash in this week's Sunday lunchtime contest.

After a promising start to the season, both sides have faded, setting up an important fight for points in Udine.

Match preview

Beaten 2-1 by Torino last time out, Udinese have lost four straight games since progressing to the Coppa Italia's last 16 at the start of September.

Having claimed four points from the first two Serie A matchdays, the Friulani are now enduring their second-worst run under Kosta Runjaic, who has been in charge for more than two years.

Runjaic needs to turn things around, and there are several aspects he will be keen to address: notably, his team tend to wilt after half time, as no side has scored fewer goals during the second half.

Stretching back to last term, they have also won just one of their last eight top-flight home fixtures, while failing to score in five.

At the other end, Udinese have already conceded 13 league goals this season, which equals their worst tally after six rounds since 1961.

With all that said, the only time they have ever failed to score in a Serie A home game against Lecce was back in 2001, and they average two goals per game in this fixture.

© Imago / Italy Photo Press

Indeed, Udinese had posted four wins on the spin before losing the most recent meeting, which Lecce won 2-1 at Stadio Via del Mare.

That ultimately helped the Salentini to stay afloat in Serie A for a club-record fifth consecutive season, and they are facing a similar scrap for survival this term.

Either side of the international break, Lecce lost 3-0 to AC Milan at San Siro and 2-1 at home to previously winless Bologna, leaving them on six points so far.

Traditionally slow starters, that still equals their best tally at this stage since 2023, so experienced boss Eusebio Di Francesco may not be too concerned.

Including an early Coppa Italia exit to Palermo, his team tend to struggle when playing away from the Via del Mare, so they will hope rather than expect to take something home from a very long trip north.

Udinese Serie A form:

Udinese form (all competitions):

Lecce Serie A form:

Team News

© Imago / Xinhua

Udinese's absence list remains lengthy, as Irish defender James Abankwah has just joined Nicolo Zanolo, Vakoun Bayo and Idrissa Gueye on the sidelines; as a result, David Alaba could make his first start.

Although both have resumed training, Alessandro Zanoli and Jakub Piotrowski are not expected to play either.

With Gueye and Bayo unavailable, Keinan Davis should lead the hosts' front line, supported by attacking midfielder Jurgen Ekkelenkamp.

After netting his fifth consecutive away goal in Turin, Ekkelenkamp has been involved in 11 Serie A strikes this calendar year - the most of any Udinese player.

Lecce's attack lacks such reliable performers: neither William Geubbels, Nikola Stulic nor Paco Esteban have scored in the league this season.

While Stulic should return to the squad on Sunday, two midfielders will be missing, as Ivan Ilic sustained a muscular injury against Bologna and Medon Berisha is still struggling with a thigh problem.

Udinese possible starting lineup:

Okoye; Bertola, Solet, Alaba; Vojvoda, Karlstrom, Miller, Kamara; Gomez, Ekkelenkamp; Davis

Lecce possible starting lineup:

Falcone; Veiga, Gabriel, Siebert, Gallo; Coulibaly, Ngom, Maleh; Pierotti, Geubbels, Fatah

We say: Udinese 1-0 Lecce

Neither team has managed to find any rhythm in the final third, with multiple forwards trying and failing to make an impact this season.

So, a single goal could separate the sides on Sunday, with the hosts more likely to find it - and that would lift Udinese above Lecce in the Serie A standings.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.