Preview: Santa Clara vs Gil Vicente - prediction, team news, lineups

Santa Clara will be looking to strengthen their position in the upper echelons of the Primeira Liga table and move within one point of second-placed Benfica when they take on Gil Vicente on Sunday.

The Gilistas have also made an encouraging start to the campaign, but they journey to the Estadio de Sao Miguel aiming to arrest their recent dip and secure a third consecutive away victory in the league.

Match preview

Santa Clara turned in a comprehensive team display to return to winning ways last Sunday as they edged out Maritimo 2-0 when the two sides squared off at the Estadio do Maritimo.

While Maritimo squandered several clear-cut scoring opportunities, Tiago Ribeiro and Vinicius Lopes found the back of the net in either half to fire Santa Clara to victory, leaving the hosts to rue their poor finishing.

Head coach Petit will be delighted with the result at the Estadio do Maritimo, particularly after a difficult two weeks, with the Azoreans suffering a 3-2 extra-time defeat against Mafra in the Taca de Portugal third round on October 18, eight days before losing 2-1 at home to Benfica to record their first Primeira Liga defeat of the season.

Having finished 13th in the league last season, their lowest league rank since their relegation in 2023, Santa Clara have taken giant strides this season, picking up six wins and three draws from their opening 10 games to sit fourth in the Primeira Liga table, level on 21 points with third-placed Sporting CP.

Key to Santa Clara’s promising start has been the solid job at the defensive end of the pitch, where they are one of the most disciplined sides in the divisions, conceding just six goals and keeping five clean sheets so far — only league leaders Porto have conceded fewer (4).

© Imago / Ball Raw Images

On the other hand, Gil Vicente failed to arrest their slump in form last weekend when they were held to a goalless draw by Vitoria de Guimaraes at the Estadio Cidade de Barcelos.

Having opened October with three consecutive victories, including a 3-2 extra-time victory over Uniao Santarem in the Taca de Portugal third round on October 14, Gil Vicente have since endured a downturn in form, going three straight games without a win (1D 2L), a run which saw them crash out of the Taca da Liga courtesy of a 4-1 hammering at the hands of Benfica on October 29.

Despite their recent struggles, Gil Vicente have plenty of positives to draw from, having picked up four wins and three draws from their 10 Primeira Liga games to collect 15 points and sit seventh in the league standings.

Having picked up back-to-back victories over Moreirense and Braga in their last two Primeira Liga away games, Luis Pinto’s men will be relying on their recent improvement on the road as they look to get back on their feet this weekend.

However, a daunting away challenge awaits Gil Vicente at the Estadio de Sao Miguel, where they are on a run of four consecutive defeats and have failed to win each of their last eight visits since a 2-0 victory in September 2015.

Santa Clara Primeira Liga form:

Santa Clara form (all competitions):

Gil Vicente Primeira Liga form:

Gil Vicente form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Santa Clara will have to cope without Portuguese midfielder Pedro Ferreira, who is set to sit out his second consecutive game after sustaining an injury against Benfica on October 26.

He is joined on the Azoreans’ injury table by 25-year-old defender Matheus Araujo, who continues his return to full fitness after suffering a severe knee injury last December.

Meanwhile, Gil Vicente remain without the services of 21-year-old midfielder Mohamed Bamba, who has been out of action since January due to a severe knee injury.

Jose Silva was forced off injured late in the game against Guimaraes last time out and the 21-year-old defender is out of contention for the trip to Estadio de Sao Miguel, while Frenchman Arthur Tchaptchet also continues his spell on the sidelines.

Santa Clara possible starting lineup:

Neneca; Soares, Pacheco, Fernandes, Romao; Borges, Ribeiro, Tavares; Lopes, Fernando, Brenner

Gil Vicente possible starting lineup:

Lucao; Moreira, Buatu, Esgaio, Silva; Prioste, Lausen; Toure, Garcia, Murilo; Franca

We say: Santa Clara 1-0 Gil Vicente

Santa Clara have put together a strong early-season form, and having displayed impressive ability to keep opponents at arm’s length so far, they look better equipped to control this one.

With just three goals scored in the last three meetings between Santa Clara and Gil Vicente, we anticipate another cagey affair this weekend, with Petit’s men coming away with all three points in front of their home supporters.

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