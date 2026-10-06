Aston Villa transfer news: Unai Emery 'takes advantage' of friendly to ask about €40m-rated star

Aston Villa have reportedly enquired about the availability of Sevilla midfielder Lucien Agoume.

Unai Emery and his squad are currently preparing to return to domestic action sitting in 16th position in the Premier League table.

The Spaniard is optimistic that his new-look squad will begin to flourish over the coming weeks, helped by a recent friendly in Sevilla.

Villa posted a 3-1 victory over the La Liga outfit on Friday, the purpose being to keep players not representing their nations sharp ahead of the game with Brentford on Saturday.

However, as per Orgullo Biri, Emery was also left impressed by Aguome's performance.

© Imago / Pressinphoto

Aston Villa told Agoume asking price

The report alleges that Emery witnessed the type of display that he was hoping to see from the Frenchman.

That is said to have resulted in one of Aston Villa's hierarchy enquiring about the availability of the 24-year-old.

Sevilla seemingly responded by telling the West Midlands outfit that Agoume's asking price is between €30m (£25.46m) and €40m (£33.95m).

Still needing to comply with the Premier League's and UEFA's financial regulations, Villa will now consider their next move.

© Imago

Who is Lucien Agoume?

Since January 2024, Agoume has established himself as a key player for Sevilla, contributing two goals and seven assists from 93 appearances.

The defensive-minded midfielder had initially been at Inter Milan, but he made just four appearances as he, instead, made several loan moves.

A total of 58 outings were racked up at Spezia, Brest and Troyes before he eventually settled at Sevilla.

Agoume, who has been linked with other high-profile clubs, also earned 14 caps for France Under-21s between 2023 and 2025.