Benjamin Sesko 2.0: Man Utd continue 'talks' over signing towering £50m talisman in January window

Manchester United are continuing to monitor Freiburg striker Igor Matanovic after the towering forward emerged as one of the Bundesliga's most prolific young attackers.

The Croatia international has already scored six goals in seven appearances this season, attracting attention from a host of Premier League clubs.

United's interest dates back to last year and remains active under Michael Carrick, although Freiburg's £50m valuation could make a January move difficult.

Man Utd discuss Igor Matanovic move

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United are among six English clubs keeping tabs on Matanovic, with Arsenal, Chelsea, Aston Villa, Coventry City and Fulham also understood to have monitored the 23-year-old, per emerging reports.

There is no suggestion that any club has made an offer yet, with the current situation best described as a scouting race ahead of potential moves in January or next summer.

Matanovic joined Freiburg from Eintracht Frankfurt in July after scoring 15 goals in all competitions last season, and he has taken his form to another level this term with six goals in his opening seven matches.

United have actually been aware of Matanovic since last year, when he was discussed as a potential squad option rather than a first-choice striker. Those conversations have continued, keeping him on the club's radar.

Freiburg have little reason to sell, though, with the striker under contract until 2029. His recent form has also reportedly pushed his valuation towards £50m.

Who is Man Utd target Igor Matanovic?

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At 6 foot 5, Matanovic certainly offers the physical presence United have lacked at times in attack, and his aerial ability is one of his biggest strengths.

There are obvious comparisons with Benjamin Sesko, another tall, powerful striker who can threaten in behind as well as provide a focal point. Matanovic is still developing, but his recent goalscoring numbers suggest there could be plenty more to come.

The question for United is whether he represents a genuine long-term successor to Sesko or simply another option to provide competition.

At £50m, there would be significant pressure on Matanovic to deliver immediately. However, his age, physical profile and rapid improvement make him an intriguing target.

If his scoring run continues, United may have to decide sooner rather than later whether he is worth turning their long-standing interest into a serious January approach.