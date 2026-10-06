Crystal Palace transfer news: Star player could perform U-turn on future amid ‘positive’ talks

Crystal Palace are in talks with attacker Ismaila Sarr over a new contract, according to a report.

The Senegal international was the club’s top scorer last season with 21 goals across all competitions and played a key role in the Eagles winning the Conference League.

Sarr scored a tournament-high nine goals in 13 Conference League games for Palace, while he also netted 12 times across domestic competitions, including nine Premier League strikes.

The 28-year-old’s impressive performances subsequently caught the attention of several European clubs during the summer transfer window, with Liverpool in particular pushing to secure his signature.

Galatasaray were also interested, but Sarr was keen to join Liverpool and was left out of Palace’s first four Premier League squads at the start of this season amid speculation surrounding his future.

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

Sarr’s representatives in ‘positive’ talks over new Palace contract

However, a move to Anfield failed to materialise for Sarr, with Palace making it clear that they were unwilling to lose their star attacker in the closing stages of the transfer window.

Sarr’s agent, Diomansy Kamara, seemingly hit out at Palace for lacking ‘respect’ towards Sarr during transfer negotiations, suggesting that he should have been granted the chance to pursue a fresh challenge.

However, Sky Sports News now reports that the Eagles are in talks with Sarr’s representatives over a new contract, with his current deal due to expire in June 2029.

The report adds that talks have been described as 'positive' and ‘good-natured', but an agreement is not close at this stage.

© Iconsport / Harvey Murphy/News Images/Sipa USA

Sarr ready to commit future to Palace after Liverpool disappointment?

Having previously wanted to leave Selhurst Park, Sarr could now perform a U-turn on his future and pen a new Palace deal which would likely include a wage increase.

This comes just a month after head coach Pierre Sage suggested that Sarr – valued in excess of £50m by Palace – will need time to process his collapsed move to Liverpool.

Sage told reporters: "He has to digest for sure, because it's a dream for a lot of players to play with this kind of club (Liverpool).

"He had a good opportunity, but in the end it didn't work. If he wants to continue, you have to have a good season with us as he did last year. We know he needs time. Like every bad situation, time does the job and we need time for that."

Sarr was dealing with a groin injury at the start of this season amid speculation over his future, but he should be fit to feature in their next Premier League match at home to Oliver Glasner’s Nottingham Forest on Sunday.