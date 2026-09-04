Liverpool transfer news: Andoni Iraola boost as £80m target could fulfil "dream" in January window after boss hints at exit

Brighton & Hove Albion boss Fabian Hurzeler has hinted that Yankuba Minteh could leave in January amid interest from Liverpool.

The summer transfer window is now closed, and Premier League teams must compete with the squads they have until the winter.

Andoni Iraola's Reds were not particularly active in the summer in regards to incomings, though they did try to sign Brighton winger Minteh, with the club failing to sign the winger despite placing two bids.

Speaking to reporters ahead of Brighton's game against Leeds United on Saturday, Seagulls boss Hurzeler hinted that the move could be revived in January, saying: "If the whole team is successful and the individual shines then Yankuba will get a lot of attention again and he can then maybe fulfil his dream in the next transfer window."

Brighton were reportedly demanding a fee in the region of £80m for the 22-year-old, whereas Liverpool did not offer more than £60m.

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Yankuba Minteh to Liverpool: Should the Reds have signed Brighton winger?

Many fans were disappointed that the Merseysiders did not match the Seagulls' asking price, though it should be remembered that Minteh is currently injured.

The forward is not expected to return to action until the middle of November, but he will almost certainly have to be eased back in slowly in order to avoid aggregating his calf problem.

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Liverpool winger Victor Munoz has also started the season in fine fashion on the right, winning a penalty against Newcastle United on the opening weekend and scoring against Nottingham Forest last Saturday.

The Reds should have enough to get by in attack until the winter, and Minteh would then be ready to play a role for Iraola should the Merseysiders make a third bid.

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Yankuba Minteh or Ismaila Sarr: Who should Liverpool sign?

Minteh was not the only winger linked to Liverpool in the summer, with Crystal Palace forward Ismaila Sarr touted as a genuine target.

However, if the Reds opt to bring in another forward in January, they should avoid returning for Sarr, who struggles to impact play outside of the box.

The Palace attacker will also be 29 in February, and after leaving Federico Chiesa and Wataru Endo out of their Champions League squad, Liverpool may want to avoid significant spend on a player that could have a limited career at Anfield.